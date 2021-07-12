Giants load up on college pitching on Day 2 of MLB Draft
After going position-player heavy in recent drafts and with international signings, the Giants are dipping into the college ranks for pitching in the 2021 draft. The team followed up Sunday’s selection of Mississippi State star Will Bednar in the first round by taking 6-foot-4 left-hander Matt Mikulski of Fordham with the 50th overall pick of the draft, then Lehigh’s Mason Black, a right-hander, in the third round. In all, the Giants added eight pitchers Monday.www.sfchronicle.com
