San Francisco, CA

Giants load up on college pitching on Day 2 of MLB Draft

By Susan Slusser
San Francisco Chronicle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter going position-player heavy in recent drafts and with international signings, the Giants are dipping into the college ranks for pitching in the 2021 draft. The team followed up Sunday’s selection of Mississippi State star Will Bednar in the first round by taking 6-foot-4 left-hander Matt Mikulski of Fordham with the 50th overall pick of the draft, then Lehigh’s Mason Black, a right-hander, in the third round. In all, the Giants added eight pitchers Monday.

www.sfchronicle.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Giants#Drafts#San Juan#Mlb Draft#Fordham#Mason Black#Era#Jserra Catholic#Yale#Ohio State#Central Arizona College#Florida Southern#The Cape Cod League
