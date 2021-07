Twitch, the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform, has recruited Constance Knight in the newly created role of VP, global creators. Knight most recently was at Instagram, where she was global head of video curation for short-form content. Before that, she worked at YouTube for more than nine years, most recently as head of content programs and partnerships for creator communities. As Twitch’s first VP of creators, she will lead up efforts to improve the overall experience for its livestreaming partners with a specific focus on serving diverse creators around the world. “Creators are the heart and soul of Twitch, and as we continue to see...