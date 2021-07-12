Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick; Washington The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland Western Frederick County in north central Maryland Central Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia Southeastern Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 243 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kearneysville, or near Martinsburg, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Shepherdstown, Ranson, Boonsboro, Kearneysville, Saint James, Halfway, Keedysville, Sharpsburg, Shenandoah Junction, Fairplay, Middleway, Rohrersville, Burkittsville, Gapland, Antietam, Brownsville, Winebrenners Cross, Vanville, Arnoldtown and Moler Crossroads. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH