2021 MLB All-Star Game lineups: Shohei Ohtani named AL's starting pitcher and leadoff hitter

Shohei Ohtani will be heavily featured throughout the MLB All-Star festivities this week at Coors Field in Denver. The Angels’ two-way talent will be on display again tonight, following a first-round exit in Home Run Derby on Monday. He will start on the mound and bat leadoff as the DH for the American League in tonight’s All-Star Game, as the MLB rules have been tweaked for the exhibition to allow him to display his two-way talents. While he is likely to just pitch one inning, he will be allowed to remain in the game after that as the DH, giving him the chance for multiple at-bats. https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=8lMHEP5U&cid=8123&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on.