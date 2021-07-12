Cancel
Massachusetts State

A billion-dollar tax cut for business owners? It's in the Mass. state budget.

By Greg Ryan
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 17 days ago
Under a budget provision, owners of pass-through businesses could skirt the $10,000 federal cap on state and local tax deductions. However, they would have to pay more in state-level taxes than they do now.

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Boston Business Journal

State job blitz planned as unemployed edge closer to 'cliff'

Mass. Labor Secretary Rosalin Acosta said Tuesday the administration is preparing to host the largest virtual job fair in state history next month as a buffer against the impending loss of unemployment benefits for 330,000 out-of-work residents.
Boston Business Journal

House overrides Baker on charitable giving tax deduction

The House on Wednesday voted to override Gov. Charlie Baker's veto and postpone for another year the tax break that non-profits said would help encourage residents to support an industry hurting from the Covid-19 pandemic.
PoliticsPosted by
Boston Business Journal

Baker finds no deal on sales tax mega-holiday

Sorry, bargain hunters: It appears you’ll have your usual two days to do tax-free shopping this summer. Last month, Gov. Charlie Baker proposed allowing tax-free shopping through all of August and September, touting it as a way to support consumers and businesses still recovering from the pandemic. The idea was met with immediate skepticism in the Legislature, with lawmakers contending the money — the holiday would cost the state an estimated $900 million — would be better put toward more targeted programs.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

Scalora Consulting Group Launches, Offers Owner’s Project Manager Services

Scalora Consulting Group Launches, Offers Owner’s Project Manager Services Experienced project management team aims to improve the client and employee experience by balancing profit with purpose. BOSTON – July 27, 2021 – Scalora Consulting Group, a forward-thinking and innovative owner’s representative firm in the design and construction industry, launched with a commitment to guiding clients through any project from concept through completion while leveraging cutting-edge technologies and supporting sustainable initiatives. The company’s team is focused on high-quality customer service while meeting schedules and budgets in the most efficient way possible. Scalora Consulting Group provides turn-key project management services, or a la carte consulting services and works with clients in the corporate, development, higher education, independent school, life sciences, healthcare, energy, and defense industries. Led by Enzo Scalora, Keri DiLeo, Jonathan Ricker, and Jill Finn, Scalora Consulting Group has an experienced project leadership team who have worked together for many years. With a goal of shifting to a more collaborative, interdependent design and construction community, the firm works with its supply chain to partner with innovative firms to share knowledge and resources to make a positive impact on projects, industry, and society, while training the next generation of talent. Providing owner's representative and project management services across the country, Scalora Consulting Group is headquartered in Massachusetts with a satellite office in New Hampshire, and a presence in Maine, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Washington, with further expansion planned. “Passionate about design and construction, our experienced team is respected in the industry and inspired to make a positive impact. We have a vision to build a better world by investing in people, partnering to innovate, and being socially and environmentally responsible. We serve as trusted advisors to our clients. With innovation at our core, we are seeking to disrupt the industry by injecting new technologies and streamlining processes to create a superior client experience,” said Enzo Scalora, President and CEO of Scalora Consulting Group. “Equally important is fostering an inclusive culture that promotes diversity and equality in our workforce. We believe that the right team with the right resources can do great things.” Scalora Consulting Group believes in the concept of “new capitalism”, which argues that a company can make profits for its shareholders, while simultaneously making a commitment to its stakeholders and improving social well-being, thereby balancing profit with purpose. The company has expanded its typical responsibilities to include interests of workers, communities, and the environment while promoting equality in the workforce and striving for a gender-balanced company. For this reason, the company is an early adopter and certification is pending as a B-Corporation. The firm currently has over 20 active clients with 40 different projects, including: • Northfield Mount Hermon School, Gilder Center: As the greenest building on campus, this new facility supports NMH’s STEM curriculum by combining project-based learning, interdisciplinary collaboration, and mastery education. • Analog Devices, Global Headquarters: The relocation and expansion of the company’s global headquarters includes office space, electronics labs, a community hub, and a 1.4-megawatt photovoltaic array. • Dr. Franklin Perkins School, New Middle School and Campus: A brand new middle school and student residence will replace other buildings on campus, providing new opportunities for individualized care and support programs. • Waterstone Properties, Rock Row Development: The development of two million square feet of new construction for this experiential destination boasts office space, a medical campus, retail, restaurants, residences, and recreation. Scalora Consulting Group is supporting master planning and infrastructure while also providing project management services for a new medical office building on campus where the anchor tenant is New England Cancer Specialists. • Nashoba Brooks School, The Discovery Barn: A flexible, dynamic, and inspiring learning experience embracing exploration and a connection to the natural environment. • Confidential Life Science Clients: Projects ranging from developer-led to corporate clients, and from $1M to $400M projects. About Scalora Consulting Group For more information, please visit https://www.scaloracg.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

