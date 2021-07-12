Cancel
Charities

Nonprofit startup Pocketparks teams up with local groups on new project in north city

By Nathan Rubbelke
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 17 days ago
Several groups are teaming up to create a new green space at a vacant lot in the city's West End neighborhood.

St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

#West End#Startup#Green Space#Charity#Pocketparks
