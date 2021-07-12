Nonprofit startup Pocketparks teams up with local groups on new project in north city

New Subscription-Based Plans Significantly Reduce the Cost of Organizing and Delivering Photos to Your Community. Waldo Photos, the industry’s first AI-powered, mobile-first photo management, and delivery platform has now made its cutting edge technology accessible via a monthly or annual subscription. With the company’s new Photo Manager and Photo Finder plans, businesses can organize all their event photos by those found in them and deliver everyone their photos in near real-time for as low as $130 per month. Every photo manager subscription comes with Waldo’s powerful features such as automatically branding and applying hashtags to social shares for garnering more social media value from an organization’s photos. Waldo also serves as an effortless way to crowdsource and curate photos from communities and event attendees.