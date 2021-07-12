Cancel
Combat Sports

Pacquiao Promotions Prez Slams WBA Over 'Super' Title Drama

By BoxingScene Staff
Boxing Scene
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a period of 12 months, from July 15, 2018 – July 20, 2019, eight-division world champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao lit up the welterweight division by knocking out WBA "regular" welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse, successfully defending that title against former four-division world champion Adrien Broner (world-rated No. 6 by the WBA) in January 2019, and solidifying his hold on the title by unseating undefeated WBA welterweight "super" champion Keith Thurman in July 2019, to become the oldest fighter, at age 40, to win a title at 147-pounds.

