Steven W. Lieberman, Founder And CEO Of The Private Client Group, Is Recognized For A Record 20th Consecutive Year As Summit Financial LLC's Investment Leader

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the preeminent privately owned wealth management firms, Summit Financial LLC, announced that Steven W. Lieberman , MBA, CFP® was named the firm's Investment Leader for 2020.

For 20 years, he has consistently been recognized as the leader of Summit's top-ranking investment management practice.

Mr. Lieberman specializes in providing clients with an ever-expanding suite of sophisticated wealth management and family office services, including comprehensive planning, investment management, retirement planning, family philanthropy, family governance and education, asset protection and estate planning.

Mr. Lieberman graduated from the Wharton School of Business with both his Bachelor's Degree (BS) in Economics and his Masters of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance. He has been an active Board Member and/or Investment Committee member of numerous privately held and charitable organizations, clubs and societies.

Mr. Lieberman has been a member of both the Behavioral Finance Network and the Genius Network think-tanks, as well as the Select Advisors Council, the Financial Planning Association (FPA), the Wharton Club of New Jersey, and the Penn Clubs of Metro New Jersey and New York. He is a member of the UJA Ben Gurion and Lester Societies, and is a National Cabinet alum. Mr. Lieberman is an active patron of Stand with Us, the Weizmann Institute of Science, ZOA, and Chai Lifeline. Each year, his Private Client Group hosts their annual team charity event supporting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Mr. Lieberman resides in Short Hills, NJ with his wife, son and identical twin daughters.

Steven W. Lieberman is the Founder, President and CEO of The Private Client Group, LLC and shareholder of Summit Equities and Summit Risk Management. Summit Financial is - a privately owned boutique wealth management firm with over 200 professionals and support personnel, headquartered in northern New Jersey.

For more information, visit www.thepcg.com. Investment advisory and planning services are offered through Summit Financial, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser ("Summit"). 4 Campus Drive, Parsippany, NJ 07054. Tel. 973-285-3600. Securities brokerage offered through Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments, Member FINRA/SIPC. Headquartered at 80 State Street., Albany, NY 12207 ("PKS"). PKS and Summit are not affiliated companies. Summit Financial, LLC, a SEC registered investment advisor established November 2018, is the successor firm to Summit Equities, Inc. (registered with the SEC in 1991) and Summit Financial Resources, Inc. (registered with the SEC in 1983) for all of their investment advisory and financial planning business. Insurance is offered through Summit Risk Management, LLC, an affiliate of Summit Financial LLC.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steven-w-lieberman-founder-and-ceo-of-the-private-client-group-is-recognized-for-a-record-20th-consecutive-year-as-summit-financial-llcs-investment-leader-301331763.html

SOURCE The Private Client Group; Summit Financial, LLC