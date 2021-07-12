Cancel
Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Massachusetts' Andreana Santangelo Named A Boston Business Journal 2021 CFO Of The Year

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

BOSTON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") Chief Financial Officer Andreana Santangelo has been named a CFO of the Year by the Boston Business Journal. This year's award recognizes chief financial officers who helped steer their companies, organizations and communities through the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent financial crisis.

As executive vice president and CFO of the largest private health plan in Massachusetts and one of the largest independent, not-for-profit Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in the country, Santangelo is responsible for all financial, investment, real estate, actuarial and underwriting activities related to the financial management of nearly $8 billion in annual revenue and more than 2.8 million members.

Appointed as CFO in 2016, the first woman to hold the position in the company's 84-year history, Santangelo has ensured Blue Cross has remained financially strong while operating in an intensely competitive and highly regulated heath care marketplace. This year, Santangelo steered the company through some of the most challenging times in its history, playing a vital leadership role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Andreana's expert stewardship of Blue Cross' financial health over the past five years has allowed us to better support our members, customers, clinical partners, employees, and the community," said Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO of Blue Cross. "Her leadership has been more important than ever as she has helped the company overcome myriad challenges amid the uncertainty and volatility created by the pandemic. We are proud of her for receiving this well-deserved honor."

"I am excited and grateful for this honor," said Santangelo. "This recognition is a testament to the incredible work done by everyone at Blue Cross to navigate the challenges of the past year. As we continue to learn, adapt and move forward, I remain committed to doing my part to maintain Blue Cross' position as a leader in the health care industry and a pillar of the community."

In a video recorded for the Boston Business Journal, Santangelo notes her background inspired her success. Her family arrived in East Boston from their native Italy when she was seven. She learned English through a Boston Public Schools immersion program and went on to graduate as the salutatorian from East Boston High School before earning a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Santangelo joined Blue Cross in 2003 as a vice president and senior actuary before becoming the company's chief actuary, with responsibility for pricing, informatics, reserving, and financial forecasting.

Santangelo serves as co-executive sponsor of Blue Cross' AzuLatinx employee resource group, helping to cultivate a diverse and inclusive workforce. She also serves on the board of directors for Junior Achievement of New England and the board of directors for Brockton-based HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

This year's BBJ CFO of the Year awards will be held virtually on July 14.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of MassachusettsBlue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ( www.bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-blue-shield-of-massachusetts-andreana-santangelo-named-a-boston-business-journal-2021-cfo-of-the-year-301331780.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

