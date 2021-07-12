Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

UiPath Falls on Summit Insights Sell Rating Initiation

By Rob Lenihan
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 17 days ago

UiPath (PATH) - Get Report fell Monday after Summit Insights Group initiated coverage of the robotic process automation company with a sell rating and a $40 price target over concerns about competition, slowing growth and "unsustainable valuation."

Shares of the New York company were down 3.7% to $65.97 at last check.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBW3F_0auc3KUp00

This is the first sell rating the stock has received, according to Bloomberg, which said the price target was a Wall Street low.

Analyst Srini Nandury said in a research note that "UiPath's market ascendence is impressive, and its investments in R&D and sales are paying off."

"UiPath competes in a large but increasingly fragmented and commoditizing market," Nandury said. "While UiPath vaulted to the top of the leader board with heavy investments in sales and R&D headcount, we believe competition is intensifying for the company."

Nandury also noted that "the shares are incredibly expensive relative to the peer group names in our coverage universe."

The analyst said that UiPath is a leader in robotic process automation, "a new category of software that aims to automate routine manual business tasks and save money for businesses."

Nandury added that he expects pricing to be under pressure for all pure-play RPA vendors, "and RPA, in our opinion, has been over-hyped."

The analyst said that following conversations with industry contacts, he believes a majority of customers are still deploying less than 10 robots.

"Our checks also indicate organizational pushbacks and governmental resistance in some European countries, such as France, Italy, and Spain, continue to slow the adoption of RPA in those geographies," Nandury said.

In addition, the analyst said "many RPA implementations need the help of talented programmers who are in short supply."

"Therefore, we believe UiPath growth will slow more quickly than most investors anticipate," Nandury said.

Last month, several analysts raised their price targets for UiPath after the company reported earnings for the first time as a public company, but some expressed concern about valuation.

UiPath made its market debut in April and closed up nearly 24% on its first day of trading. The company had set the estimated price of its IPO at $43 to $50 a share.

UiPath announced its plans to go public in March.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uipath#Ipo#Initiation#Peer Group#Summit Insights Group#Bloomberg#Uipath#Rpa#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Software
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing UiPath's Unusual Options Activity

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved up to $63.37 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Ares Management Corporation Highlights Second Quarter And Last Twelve Months U.S. Direct Lending Commitments

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) - Get Report is providing details on certain new financing commitments made across its U.S. direct lending strategies. Funds managed by Ares Management Corporation's Credit Group (collectively "Ares") closed approximately $9.0 billion in commitments across 77 transactions during the second quarter of 2021 and approximately $21.8 billion in commitments across 221 transactions in the last twelve-month period ended June 30, 2021. This compares to the $1.7 billion in commitments closed across 24 transactions during the second quarter of 2020 and approximately $12.3 billion in commitments across 174 transactions in the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2020.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Joy Spreader (06988.HK) Released Announcement On Estimated Profit Increase

BEIJING, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 30 th, 2021, Joy Spreader (06988.HK) released an Announcement on Estimated Profit Increase. Based on the Company's preliminary estimates, it is estimated that the net profit for the first half of 2021 will increase by at least 50%, while after deducting foreign exchange loss, the adjusted profit grew at least 80% as compared to the first half of 2020.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Itaú Corpbanca Announces Second Quarter 2021 Management Discussion & Analysis Report

SANTIAGO, Chile, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) announced today its Management Discussion & Analysis Report ("MD&A Report") for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the full MD&A Report, please refer to the following link:. https://ir.itau.cl/files/doc_financials/2021/q2/Itaú-CorpBanca-2Q21-MD-A.pdf. On Monday, August 2, 2021, at...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Propylene Oxide Market Worth $29.5 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Propylene Oxide Market by Application (Polyether Polyols, Propylene Glycols),Production Process (Chlorohydrin, Styrene Monomer, Cumene Based), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Propylene Oxide Market is projected to grow from USD 22.5 billion in 2021 to USD 29.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2026.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VIQ Solutions Provides Mid-Year Updates And Announces Approval Of Listing On Nasdaq

VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ" or the "Company") (TSX: VQS and OTCQX: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and automated transcription services, today announced its common shares were approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). The Company additionally announced preliminary results for the second quarter of fiscal year(FY) 2021, provided an outlook for the third quarter of FY2021 and an update on new multi-year contracts. All numbers are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
RetailGlobeSt.com

Dollar Store Cap Rates Fall in Q2

In the second quarter, national asking cap rates in the single-tenant dollar store sector fell to 6.11%, according to The Boulder Group’s 2021 Net Lease Market Report. The Boulder Group attributed the cap rate compression to a limited supply of new construction properties with investment-grade tenants and long-term leases.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC To Announce Unaudited Financial Results For The First Six Months Of Fiscal Year 2021 On August 2, 2021

Ji'an, Jiangxi, China, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (the "Company") (Nasdaq: UPC), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021 on Monday, August 2, 2021 before the market opens. The Company intends to file its financial results on Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission and release its earnings press release accordingly.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Grid Dynamics Named Implementation Partner For Google Cloud Retail Search To Accelerate Digital Transformation For Leading Retail Brands

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced today that it is an implementation partner for Google Cloud Retail Search to accelerate digital transformation in the retail space. Google Cloud today announced the private general availability of Google Cloud Retail Search,...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Amazon Stock Tumbles on Revenue Miss and Weak Forward Guidance

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report shares tumbled more than 6% on Friday after the online retail giant posted earnings that were better than expected but sales that missed analysts’ forecasts as well as weak guidance for the third quarter. Amazon posted earnings of $15.12 a share, 46% higher than the...
Fleming Island, FLPosted by
TheStreet

Everything Blockchain Closing Its 4th Strategic Acquisition - Vengar Technologies, LLC

Fleming Island, FL, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced software architecture, development, and services company specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing, announced today that its closing the acquisition of 100% of Vengar Technologies LLC, developer of a Zero Trust Data Protection software the Company intends to integrate into its Blockchain solutions. The $5.05 million acquisition is Everything Blockchain's fourth strategic acquisition in the last 120 days.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. (XWMFX) Announces Tender Offer

Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. (XWMFX) announced today that the Fund's Board of Directors has approved a tender offer to purchase for cash up to 2.5% of the Fund's outstanding shares of common stock, subject to the right to purchase up to an additional 2% of the Fund's outstanding shares without amending or extending the offer. The tender offer will be conducted at a price equal to the Fund's net asset value per share of common stock on the day on which the tender offer expires. The Fund intends to commence its tender offer on or about September 3, 2021, with the expiration of the tender offer currently expected to be October 4, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

LiveXLive To Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results And Host Investor Webcast On August 12th

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, plans to announce its operating and financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market 2021-2026 - Increasing Investments, Increase In Hyperscale Developments, Increasing Adoption Of Cloud Services, Data Centers Targeting PUE Of

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Data Center Cooling Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The APAC data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.91% during 2021-2026.The data center market in APAC is witnessing steady growth. The continuous investments from hyperscale and cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Alibaba are surging the growth of the APAC data center cooling market share.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Cloud CRM Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Salesforce.com, Microsoft, ELCA

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Cloud CRM Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Cloud CRM Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketssiliconangle.com

An EPYC quarter: AMD beats earnings expectations as it grabs market share

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s strong run continued as it beat expectations again with its second-quarter financial results today. The company also guided higher for the current quarter and upped its full-year guidance as well in a sign that it’s gaining more market share from its rivals. The chipmaker reported a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy