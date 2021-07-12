Cancel
Family Research Council Welcomes Andrew Brunson As Special Advisor For Religious Freedom

By PR Newswire
WASHINGTON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council is pleased to announce that Pastor Andrew Brunson has joined FRC as Special Advisor for Religious Freedom. For 23 years, Andrew and Norine Brunson dedicated their life to the mission of sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ in Turkey by planting churches, starting a house of prayer, training Christian leaders, and providing aid to refugees. In October 2016, Andrew Brunson was falsely accused of terrorism and held for two years in Turkish prisons. Following a worldwide prayer movement and significant political pressure from the U.S. government, he was dramatically released in October 2018. Brunson, who holds a Ph.D. from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, joins FRC at a critical time, as the persecution of Christians continues to increase around the world.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins stated:

"In a world that is growing increasingly hostile to Christian beliefs, it is important that followers of Christ are prepared to stand firm in their faith. We must also defend the fundamental human right of religious freedom with confidence in the Lord as we show compassion toward all people. We are honored to welcome Andrew Brunson to the FRC team to help us in our vital mission of protecting and advancing religious freedom both at home and abroad."

Andrew Brunson, FRC's Special Advisor for Religious Freedom, added:

"During my imprisonment in Turkey, Family Research Council advocated for my release and encouraged many to pray for me. I am glad that I can now join with FRC to do for others what was done for me. It's very much on my heart to encourage those who are facing persecution."

For more information on FRC's efforts to promote religious freedom around the world, visit: frc.org/irf.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/family-research-council-welcomes-andrew-brunson-as-special-advisor-for-religious-freedom-301331750.html

SOURCE Family Research Council

