NECA Innovation Institute Advances The Next Generation Of Electrical Construction Leaders

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) is proud to announce the launch of the NECA Innovation Institute, a new program designed to develop the next generation of leaders and innovators in the electrical construction industry. This one-year professional training program will empower participants to become visionary thinkers with the leadership skills needed for practical deployment.

Candidates for the NECA Innovation Institute are those that are well-positioned to move their companies forward, with a focus on future executives and construction leaders. These leaders will learn and train together for one year, strengthening core leadership skills while applying problem solving strategies to a Capstone Project. Each Capstone will be uniquely tailored to address an internally prioritized challenge within each participant's organization.

"I am thrilled to be launching this program, which was created not just to advance individuals and companies, but the entirety of the electrical construction industry," said Tauhira Ali, NECA Executive Director of Industry Innovation. "With so many new trends and technologies affecting the way we build; it is paramount to prepare our people for the future. NECA's Innovation Institute creates a network for current and future leaders that will have positive ramifications industrywide."

NECA has delivered leadership training through the Executive Management Institute (EMI) for more than 20 years, a high-impact, short-term program designed for senior leaders. The Innovation Institute expands upon these offerings with smaller, focused cohorts, a long-term curriculum, and personalized project experiences.

"The NECA Innovation Institute is designed to create and develop leaders within your company, encouraging a culture change and fostering innovation," said David Long, NECA CEO. "We must choose to invest in our people, push our companies forward, and not remain stagnant as the future approaches."

The NECA Innovation Institute welcomes all high-potential professionals to be nominated by their executive leadership. Contact innovation@necanet.org for more information and click here to fill out the interest form.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATIONNECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neca-innovation-institute-advances-the-next-generation-of-electrical-construction-leaders-301331730.html

SOURCE National Electrical Contractors Association

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
