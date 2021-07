A little after midnight on Tuesday, deputies with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on Old Petty Creek Road. Dispatch advised deputies that 47-year-old Jerry Buck reportedly went to a man’s residence, fired a gun, and then left. Deputies arrived and made contact with the man and a woman. The woman explained that she previously dated Buck for about a year before breaking up with him a little over a week ago.