Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

MTV Documentary Films Sets July 30 Release Date for Sundance Hit ‘Sabaya’

By Antonio Ferme
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgTv4_0auc30vY00
Courtesy of MTV Documentary Films

MTV Documentary Films has set set July 30 as the theatrical release date for “Sabaya.”

The documentary that generated strong reviews at Sundance this year follows the sexual exploitation of women in the Kurdish religious minority group of Yazidi. The title refers to the term used for individuals who are abducted and forced into sexual slavery. The film will have theatrical runs in New York, Los Angeles and other key markets as MTV Documentary Films has high hopes for its chances as an film awards contender.

The film follows Mahmud, Ziyad and their group of fellow Yazidis who, armed with only a mobile phone and a gun, risk their lives trying to save Yazidi women and girls being held by ISIS in the most dangerous camp in the Middle East, Al-Hol in Syria.

Writer-director Hogir Hirori recently won the directing award in the World Cinema Documentary category at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Growing up as a Kurd in Northern Iraq, Hirori said he always wished he had a camera as a child to document the injustices his people were subjected to. 20 years later, he created a trilogy of documentaries that illustrate the real consequences of war, as well as the raw and unretouched fate of the Yazidis in Northern Iraq. “Sabaya” marks the final film in this trilogy, following “The Girl Who Saved My Life” (2016) and “TheDeminer” (2017).

Sabaya is a film about those who risk their lives every day to save others,” Hirori said. “It is a documentary about the intolerable and unacceptable consequences of war, about abuse and suffering, but also about humankind and compassion, second chances in life and new beginnings.”

The film was produced by Antonio Russo Merenda and Hirori for Lolav Media and Ginestra Film; co-produced by Axel Arnö for SVT, with support from The Swedish Film Institute; Nordisk Film & TV Fond; Film Stockholm/Filmbasen and in association with YLE and VGTV.

Here is the trailer for “Sabaya.”

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Documentary Film#Sundance Film Festival#Kurdish#Isis#Lolav Media#Ginestra Film#Svt#Nordisk Film Tv Fond#Film Stockholm Filmbasen#Yle#Vgtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Syria
News Break
Movies
News Break
Documentaries
Country
Iraq
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

The BloodList Annual Horror Script Survey Relaunches Talent Discovery Program With Village Roadshow, Brillstein (EXCLUSIVE)

The BloodList, an annual ranking of the best genre film scripts and TV pilots, is rebooting its talent discovery program with some heavyweight partners. Village Roadshow Pictures and Brillstein Entertainment will now oversee submissions for the list’s Fresh Blood section, emphasizing diversity and inclusion. Both features and series will be considered, and the companies will select a script to develop and produce from the list. Jillian Apfelbaum and Tristen Tuckfield will oversee for Village Roadshow Pictures.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Star Wars’ VFX Artist Phil Tippett on Premiering His ‘Mad God’ Opus and Leaving ‘Hollywood Filmmaking’ Behind

An extinction event has brought an end to Phil Tippett’s dinosaur days. The legendary “Star Wars” and “Jurassic Park” VFX artist who helped bring George Lucas’ galactic menagerie to life, who gave teeth to Steven Spielberg’s T. Rex, is preparing to unveil his greatest work, while leaving “Hollywood filmmaking” in the Mesozoic-view mirror. For the last 30 years, Tippett has been toiling away at “Mad God,” an experimental animation set in a “ghost world of mankind.” The film was funded in large part by a Kickstarter campaign, has no describable plot, and almost drove Tippett insane. A final cut will have its world...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘CODA’ Director Sian Heder Opens Up About Her $25 Million Sundance Deal and Creating the Perfect Tear-Jerker

Sian Heder knew the sound department wasn’t going to be thrilled. About two-thirds into her movie, “CODA,” a touching melodrama about a teenage girl who is the only hearing member of her family, the writer-director wanted the audio to cut to complete silence. In the pivotal scene, 17-year-old Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones) belts out a soulful rendition of “You’re All I Need to Get By” at her high school concert. Her parents, played by Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur, and her brother (Daniel Durant), all of whom are deaf, sit in the audience, unable to hear the lyrics that pour out...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Murina’ Review: A Sinister, Sunny Croatian Coming-of-Ager Makes for an Exceptional Debut

If Patricia Highsmith had ever written a coming-of-age story set on the rocky, clear-watered Croatian coastline, it might have looked a lot like Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović’s bright, brooding debut, “Murina,” which quietly, with a sinister Adriatic sparkle, makes the compelling case that . As at home in the water as out of it — in fact the sea is maybe her refuge from more dangerous currents of life on land — Julija (Gracija Filipovic) is the lithe, surly teenage daughter of beautiful, unhappy, trapped Nela (Danica Curcic). The major source of tension in the family is Julija’s controlling, domineering father, Ante...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in July 2021

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will hit the streaming service next month. The female-fronted action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake and all three parts of the R.L. Stine-inspired Fear Street trilogy are among some of the most anticipated titles hitting Netflix this July. Karen Gillan and Lena Headey...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s the weekend, and Netflix has offered up a dozen new movies and TV shows this Friday, July 9th to keep subscribers entertained over the next few days. Today’s haul is pretty evenly split between films and series, with all but three of the titles being originals. Check out the full list of new arrivals below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights:
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's New Romance Movie Overtakes 'Twilight' on the Netflix Charts

The Twilight Saga's Netflix chart dominance is beginning to falter, all due to the premiere of one new Netflix original love story. The Friday, July 23 premiere of the streamer's Augustine Frizzell-directed movie The Last Letter From Your Lover marked a shift in the streaming charts, with the Shailene Woodley-starring movie surpassing all five Twilight films on both the Top 10 overall and the Top 10 movies charts.
MoviesDecider

Where to Watch ‘The Sleepless Unrest: The Real Conjuring Home’

The Sleepless Unrest: The Real Conjuring Home takes viewers into the real story that inspired The Conjuring films. The creepy new doc follows a group of fearless filmmakers who risk everything to explore the house whose terrifying story gave us The Conjuring franchise. Teaming up with some paranormal investigators, the documentary crew spends two weeks in the house to witness any and all paranormal happenings.
Advocacywiltonbulletin.com

Gucci Joins Sundance Institute Documentary Fund (EXCLUSIVE)

Gucci has joined the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund, supporting the work of nonfiction filmmakers who continue to advance cultural dialogue and reach new creative heights. With submissions for the 2022 winter grant cycle open through July 26, the Sundance Institute’s Gucci Fund will support filmmakers worldwide in the development, production...
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Documentary Releases: Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (2021) - Reviewed

Just a couple of years directing the most commercially successful documentary film of all time with the television personality Mister Rogers picture Won’t You Be My Neighbor? and the Netflix documentary on Orson Welles They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead, filmmaker Morgan Neville returns to the documentary feature with debatably his most fascinating and polarizing subject yet with Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.
MoviesNo Film School

How to Get Your Film Into Sundance

Sundance Film Festival alumni and a festival programmer dive into what it takes to be a filmmaker for the lauded festival. This post was written by Meagan Keane. Founded in the 1980s by legendary actor Robert Redford, the Sundance Film Festival is renowned as one of the largest and most prestigious independent film festivals in the world. Over the years, films such as Paris is Burning, Precious, Waiting for “Superman,” and Minari have made their mark on the entertainment world after being awarded with the coveted Grand Jury Prize.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Flee Trailer: Sundance Winner is One of the Year’s Best Animated Films

A highlight at this year’s mostly online Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee picked up the Grand Jury Prize and now ahead of a fall release from NEON, the first trailer has arrived. The animation tells the refugee story of Amin Nawabi, as he grapples with a painful secret he has kept hidden for 20 years, one that threatens to derail the life he has built for himself and his soon-to-be husband.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

WarnerMedia OneFifty Picks Up Documentary ‘A La Calle’, Sets HBO Max Premiere Date

EXCLUSIVE: WarnerMedia OneFifty have picked up award-winning documentary A La Calle which will premiere on HBO Max on Wednesday, Sept. 15, the International Day of Democracy. Directed by Nelson G. Navarrete and Maxx Caicedo, A La Calle is a firsthand account of the extraordinary efforts of ordinary Venezuelans to reclaim their democracy from the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, whose corrupt and brutal policies plunged the country into economic ruin. Working with a network of clandestine camera crews, smuggling hard drives out of Venezuela, the filmmakers spent three years recording exclusive interviews with key opposition figures including Leopoldo López (whose arrest and imprisonment inspired a national movement), Venezuelan democratic leader Juan Guaidó, and grassroots activist Nixon Leal, as well as a host of everyday citizens.
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Peele Announces New Film "Nope"; Sets July 2022 Release Date

Key and Peele star-turned-accomplished-director Jordan Peele has revealed the title, poster, main cast and release date for his upcoming film titled Nope. According to the film poster, it will be another horror film in the vein of Us and Get Out and is slated for release in theaters on July 22, 2022.
Moviescentralrecorder.com

The Swarm : La Nuée French Horror Film | Netflix Release Date

Netflix is adding another title to the list of horror releases of August 2021, “The Swarm”. Don’t get confused with the 1978 thriller of the same name because we are talking about the 2021 French horror film, The Swarm. Read here everything you need to know about the film, release date, cast, and plot.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Pray Away: Release Date And 6 Quick Things We Know About Netflix’s Conversion Therapy Documentary

Over the years, Netflix has released award-winning and critically-acclaimed documentaries that have focused on everything from the unconventional bond between a diver and an octopus to the way social media and technology changes users’ brains, and everything in between. The upcoming Pray Away Netflix documentary will soon touch on one of the most troubling and heartbreaking subjects: Conversion therapy.
TennisPosted by
TheWrap

Arthur Ashe Documentary Spotlighting Tennis Legend’s Racial and HIV Activism Set at CNN Films and HBO Max

A new documentary on the life and career of tennis great Arthur Ashe called “Citizen Ashe” is in the works for CNN Films and HBO Max. “Citizen Ashe” will be co-directed by Rex Miller (“A Chef’s Life,” “Althea”) and Sam Pollard (“4 Little Girls”) that will explore Ashe’s legacy on the court breaking barriers for Black athletes as well as off the court as an activist for HIV awareness.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Paul McCartney: Acclaimed Hulu documentary about Beatles star gets UK release date

An original new series about Beatles legend Paul McCartney finally has a UK release date. The six-part series, McCartney 3, 2, 1, features a “rare” and “in-depth” interview with McCartney, in which he discusses his career as part of The Beatles and Wings, as well as his solo work. It will be released on Disney Plus on 25 August 2021. The show, which was shown in the US on Hulu, sees music producer Rick Rubin interviewing McCartney across six episodes. Made by programme makers Endeavour Content, Disney Plus said the Star Original series “explores music and creativity in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy