Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

School Bus Safety Program To Launch In Niagara Falls City To Protect Students At School Bus Stops

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BusPatrol today announces a new partnership with the City of Niagara Falls and the Niagara Falls City School District to improve school bus safety.

The safety program is set to go live on September 1. All 100 buses in the Niagara Falls City School District will benefit from the BusPatrol platform, which provides advanced technology to help reduce stop-arm violations and improve student safety.

The technology, installation, and maintenance are offered at zero cost to the District. Revenue generated from citations will be used to fund the installation and maintenance of the technology over a five-year term. The hardware and software suite includes stop-arm cameras, 4G LTE connectivity, DVR and storage devices, cloud-managed 360-degree safety cameras (interior, windshield, rear-view, and sideload cameras), and GPS and telemetry solutions.

The school bus safety program will change driver behavior in Niagara Falls and reduce the number of times drivers illegally pass stopped school buses. According to the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration (NHTSA), children are most vulnerable as they step on and off the school bus. Drivers that ignore school bus stopping laws and blow past stopped school buses put these children at risk.

In the fall of 2019, Niagara Falls City School District conducted a pilot program with BusPatrol to identify the risk of stop-arm violations. Two school buses were illegally passed an average of 30 to 40 times per day. As well as this, data published by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee suggests that school buses are illegally passed 50,000 times a day in New York State.

"The safety of our children is paramount," Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie said. "During a trial period of time, with only two buses having cameras, far too many cars illegally passed stopped buses. This program will send a strong message that the safety of children on and around buses must be taken very seriously."

City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino emphasized the need for better stop-arm enforcement, saying: "Reviewing the findings of the pilot program, the need for additional safety measures became imperative."

He added: "The City is continuing its commitment to working together with the school district in finding the right partners for programs like this that increase safety throughout our community."

Jean Souliere, CEO and Founder of BusPatrol, said: "BusPatrol is proud to partner with the City, School District, and Transportation Department to ensure local students are safe as they travel to and from school."

He continued: "Our safety programs are proven to reduce the number of illegal passes by up to 30% YOY. We look forward to inciting a similar change in driver behavior in Niagara Falls, and helping the city to put safety first."

You can find more information about BusPatrol at www.buspatrol.com.

Press contact: Kate Spree | kate.spree@buspatrol.com

buspatrol-school-bus-safety.jpg BusPatrol school bus safety program protects students BusPatrol school bus safety program protects students at bus stops

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/school-bus-safety-program-to-launch-in-niagara-falls-city-to-protect-students-at-school-bus-stops-301331686.html

SOURCE BusPatrol

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falls City#School Buses#Highway Safety#Dvr#Gps#Nhtsa#Transportation Department#View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Education
Related
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

School districts in need of bus drivers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The pandemic caused many disruptions in schools over the past year and it’s showing up in one area that will need to be addressed before school starts. In checking around the area school districts, all are in need of bus drivers. Haven, Pretty Prairie, Buhler and Nickerson are all seeking people to drive buses. The drivers are not only needed for the regular school routes, but for activities as well. Many are offering solid pay and incentives to get more people behind the wheel. Some districts are offering as much as $25 per hour.
TrafficNBC Connecticut

Where Are All the School Bus Drivers?

There are still lots of questions about what this next school year will look like. One concern is whether there will be enough bus drivers to get students to and from school. DATTCO, which provides bus service to dozes of school districts across the state, has more than 100 open driver jobs, with school starting at the end of next month. To see the list of jobs, click here.
Hillsborough County, FLwfla.com

Hillsborough County School district desperate for bus drivers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools​ held another job fair Monday morning to hire bus drivers but only four transportation applicants showed up. Erin Maloney, with the district, said it’s been a challenge to hire more people. “We just have to double our efforts and work harder...
Chatham County, GAWJCL

Parent outraged over SCCPSS decision to not bus IEP student to choice school

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Chatham County Public School System parents are speaking out against the busing shortages that have plagued the district. Sixth-grade parent Leora Smith has a son who got into a STEM Academy at Bartlett. Because the school district is not providing transportation to students who attend Choice Schools, she’s concerned that he will no be able to accept his spot.
Butler, PAwisr680.com

Campaign Launches To Recruit More School Bus Drivers

A statewide bus driver shortage could impact the upcoming school year, which is prompting an organization to make a push to recruit more drivers. The Pennsylvania School Bus Association (PSBA) is launching their school bus driver recruitment campaign. The shortage of drivers affects the state’s ability to get 1.5 million...
Syracuse, NYcnycentral.com

Hiring event for school bus drivers in Syracuse

On Wednesday, July 28th First Student will be hosting their first-ever hands-on hiring event for school bus drivers. First Student is the largest provider of school transportation in North America. They provide transportation for the Syracuse City School District. Driving candidates will test drive a 40-foot school bus with a...
Trafficnewsitem.com

School bus drivers in short supply

As the start of the 2021-22 school year quickly approaches, a shortage of drivers is jeopardizing Pennsylvania’s ability to get its 1.5 million students back and forth to school, sporting events and activities. According to local bus contractors, the shortage of drivers is an ongoing problem and has worsened since...
Michigan StatePosted by
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Experiencing School Bus Driver Shortage

The wheels on the bus go round and round, round and round, round and...The wheels aren't going anywhere without drivers. Student safety has been a big issue through-out the pandemic. Now the problem is getting kids TO school. Michigan is experiencing a school bus driver shortage. David Meeuwsen, Executive Director...
Jonesville, NCyadkinripple.com

School bus overturns; students injured

A school bus transporting summer school students home from Jonesville Elementary overturned onto its side and blocked both lanes of traffic on Rena Road in the Jonesville area Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. between U.S. 21 and Swan Creek Road. The bus was carrying 26 students, according...
Delaware Statedelaware.gov

Bus Driver, Bus Aide Shortage Challenges Delaware Schools

Like the rest of the nation, Delaware faces a school bus driver shortage. School districts and charter schools have been working hard to recruit new employees, but unfortunately report few new applicants into the field. Bus driver shortages was a challenge prior to the pandemic. Since the pandemic, the shortage has worsened because the average age of our school bus drivers puts them into higher risk categories.
Avon, INcbs4indy.com

Officers stress school bus, school zone safety

AVON, Ind. – Avon school police are warning drivers to be cautious and slow down in school zones and stop when buses put down their crossing arms. As many pandemic restrictions are lifted, schools anticipate a lot more students returning to the classroom than last spring — which means more kids on the buses and walkways.
Trafficfortcampbell-courier.com

Following school bus safety protocols keeps everyone safe

The start of school is just around the corner, and while parents are making back-to-school shopping lists and getting them back into the swing of school time schedules, Charlotte Moore hopes parents also will educate themselves and their children on bus safety. When the bus stops, you stop. Moore, Transportation...
Indianapolis, INwitzamfm.com

Gov. Holcomb Announces Increased School Bus Safety Patrols as Students Return to the Classroom

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced that police agencies throughout the state will be increasing patrols this back-to-school season to protect students going to and from school. Starting as early as next week, officers will be out in greater numbers watching for stop-arm violations and motorists driving dangerously along school bus stops and in school zones.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
KISS 106

Stuff the Bus Event in Owensboro Collects Much-Needed Supplies to Help Local School Students

It's hard to believe that the start of the new school year is just a couple of weeks away. It's also hard to believe that we're just days away from the 5th Annual Stuff the Bus event. Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools are again teaming up to literally stuff a bus (well, actually, two of them) with much needed school supplies. And YOU can help achieve that goal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy