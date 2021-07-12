Carlton W. Lenoir, Sr., Named Chicago Teachers' Pension Fund Executive Director

Cancel
CHICAGO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlton W. Lenoir, Sr., has been named Executive Director of the Chicago Teachers' Pension Fund (CTPF or the Fund). His appointment will be effective on August 2, 2021. Lenoir was the Chief Benefits Officer at Illinois Teachers' Retirement System for the last five years. A national search was conducted by EFL Associates.

A results-oriented pension fund professional with over 32 years of executive and operational experience, Lenoir began his CTPF career as an Active Accounts Counselor and worked his way up to a management position. He went on to hold leadership roles with public pension plans in Georgia and Illinois. His experience includes all phases of public pension fund administration, including the implementation of three enterprise-wide pension administration systems over an l8-year period.

A graduate of Chicago Public School (CPS) Whitney M. Young High School, Lenoir earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from American Intercontinental University and a J.D. from Atlanta's John Marshall Law School. He completed the Executive Leadership Development Program at the University of Georgia Leadership Institute, earned a Retirement Plan Administrator Certificate (RPA) from the International Foundation of Employee Benefits & Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, and recently completed his Certified Employee Benefit Specialist (CEBS) certification.

CTPF Board of Trustees President Jeffery Blackwell stated, "The Trustees are pleased to welcome Mr. Lenoir back to the Fund. He has dedicated his career to public service and has extensive experience administering public pension funds. His senior level financial experience coupled with his institutional knowledge, operational expertise, strategic background, and collaborative style will serve the Fund well." Blackwell continued, "It has been an honor to serve as the Interim Executive Director of the Fund during this transition period. It has always been my priority to ensure the stability and success of the Fund. Mr. Lenoir has a tremendous skillset, and I am confident that he is the right leader to carry us forward and continue this important work."

"I have always had a desire to serve the public school system. It is where I got my start and that played a major role in my career development. When I left CTPF in 2005, I believe it was to prepare for this opportunity," stated Executive Director Carlton W. Lenoir, Sr. "I deeply understand and appreciate the need to protect and enhance the future economic well-being of members and beneficiaries through best practices in management, investments, and member services."

A national search for a permanent Executive Director commenced after the departure of Executive Director Charles A. Burbridge in October 2020, who announced plans to return to Georgia. Board of Trustees President Jeffery Blackwell became Interim Executive Director in March 2021, following the January 2021 retirement of Deputy Executive Director Mary Cavallaro.

About CTPF Established by the Illinois state legislature in 1895, CTPF celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2020. The $12.9 billion Fund, the oldest in Illinois, manages members' assets and administers benefits. The Fund serves more than 89,000 members and provides pension and health insurance benefits to more than 28,000 annuitants. About 90% of CTPF members, including 83% of annuitants, live in Illinois. CTPF makes $1.4 billion in annual pension payments in Illinois, which help generate $2.0 billion in total economic impact and supports more than 13,270 jobs in the State.

PRESS CONTACT: Michelle L. HollemanDirector of Communications Hollemanm@ctpf.org 312.604.1234 www.ctpf.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carlton-w-lenoir-sr-named-chicago-teachers-pension-fund-executive-director-301331782.html

SOURCE The Chicago Teachers' Pension Fund

