Gas prices have been going up for sure and that is always the talk of the town whenever that happens. Kind of like the weather, it’s an easy topic for conversation. Currently in Fergus Falls and the surrounding area gas prices are hovering around $2.94 and $2.99 a gallon. According to gasbuddy.com that is lower than the statewide average of $3.01 per gallon and higher than the lowest pricing being reported, which is $2.79 per gallon. I’m here to tell you it could be worse.