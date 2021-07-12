Cancel
ATHA INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Athira Pharma, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that securities fraud class action lawsuits have been filed against Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) ("Athira") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Athira common stock: a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Athira's September 2020 initial public offering; and/or b) between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2021

Website: https://www.ktmc.com/athira-pharma-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=athira

Contact: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435 Toll free (844) 887-9500

Athira is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration.

The complaints allege that in the Registration Statement and/or throughout the Class Period the defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omitted to state that: (1) Athira's president and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Leen Kawas, had published research papers containing improperly altered images while she was a graduate student; (2) this purported research was foundational to Athira's efforts to develop treatments for Alzheimer's because it laid the biological groundwork that Athira was using in its approach to treating Alzheimer's; (3) as a result, Athira's intellectual property and product development for the treatment of Alzheimer's was based on invalid research; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Athira's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Athira investors may, no later than August 24, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP James Maro, Jr., Esq. Adrienne Bell, Esq.280 King of Prussia Road Radnor, PA 19087(844) 887-9500 (toll free) info@ktmc.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atha-investor-reminder--kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-announces-deadline-in-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-filed-against-athira-pharma-inc-301328612.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

