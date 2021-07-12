Cancel
Trident Water Expands Sales To The US Department Of Defense

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trident Water Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Altitude International Holdings, Inc (OTCQB: "ALTD"), announced today that the US Department of Defense has placed additional orders for Trident's Atmospheric Water Generators. This second purchase contract involves multiple units of the Quench (a 100-gallon/day unit) and the Tiffany (a 12-gallon/day unit) that Trident is currently private labeling for Russkap Holdings under an exclusive manufacturing contract.

Trident's Atmospheric Water Generators are made in the USA and fulfill a growing need for U.S. military operations. Trident's machines feature a patented ozone purification system that is recommended for use by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Trident currently offers three different models that can make up to 12 gallons, 100 gallons, or 200 gallons of pure drinking water per day.

Russkap has spent years nurturing the government relationships that former top EPA advisor and current Russkap CEO Ed Russo is now utilizing. In a press release issued earlier today Russo's partner and Russkap President Yehuda Kaploun stated, "This order proves once again that RussKap is recognized as the leader in selling scalable atmospheric water machines for multiple purposes to the US Military. There is no better option for disaster relief, crisis response, or organic logistics support. Our units generate great-tasting water at the point of need without a raw water source or need for chemicals."

In that same press release Ed Russo stated, "Russkap and Trident have been recognized by the military for our use of outstanding technology and together we are the largest provider of Atmospheric Water machines to the DOD. We are now expecting in the next weeks to announce the release of our new mobile units. We are working with the engineering teams of the military to design the cases to be secured on the military transport vehicles. We are also in conversations with the military for a joint project to make water on the move which has incredible opportunities."

ALTD CEO Greg Breunich concluded, "We are extremely gratified that after only two short years Trident Water is being recognized by the US Military as the best option for Atmospheric Water Generators as this second contract confirms. It is a real pleasure working with Yehuda and Ed, who understand the preeminence of ozone water purification through Ed's extensive work in the environmental field. Between our patented ozone technology and manufacturing capabilities, and their high-level contacts throughout governments across the world, I believe we are now poised to capture a huge market while providing disaster relief and water crisis management wherever they are needed."

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTThis press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether resulting from new information future events or otherwise.

Media contact: Justin Baronoff 561-750-9800 Justine@transmediagroup.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trident-water-expands-sales-to-the-us-department-of-defense-301331798.html

SOURCE Trident Water Company

