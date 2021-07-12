Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Johnson & Johnson Reportedly Faces FDA Warning on COVID Vaccine

By Dan Weil
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGMod_0auc2U7400

The FDA will issue a warning that J&J's COVID shot 'has been linked to a serious but rare side effect — Guillain-Barré syndrome,' a media report says.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report will soon face a new warning for its COVID vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration, according to a media report.

The warning says “the shot has been linked to a serious but rare side effect — Guillain-Barré syndrome, in which the immune system attacks the nerves, according to four individuals familiar with the situation,” the Washington Post reports.

Shares of the New Brunswick, N.J., health-care giant closed down 0.16% Monday at $169.48; and in after-hours trade, fell another 0.15%. The stock has climbed 6% in the past six months, trailing the S&P 500’s 15% gain.

About 100 preliminary instances of Guillain-Barré have emerged from 12.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine that were administered, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement to The Post.

“These cases have largely been reported about two weeks after vaccination and mostly in men, many aged 50 years and older,” The Post said.

“Available data do not show a pattern suggesting a similar increased risk with the Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report/BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report and Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report vaccines.”

The FDA and the company declined comment to the Post.

The European Union’s drug regulator said in April that while cases of rare blood clots and J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine might be linked, the vaccine's benefits "outweigh the risks of side effects."

Morningstar analyst Damien Conover puts fair value for J&J at $158.

“Johnson & Johnson stands alone as a leader across the major health-care industries,” he wrote last month.

“The company maintains a diverse revenue base, a developing research pipeline, and exceptional cash flow generation that together create a wide economic moat.”

Comments / 7

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#J J#Guillain Barr#Washington Post#The Post#Pfizer#Bntx#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Economy
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
IndustryPosted by
NJ.com

Which vaccine is best for protection against the Delta variant?

All vaccines provide a great amount of protection against the Delta variant of COVID-19. Some studies do show certain vaccines are more effective against the strain that has become the dominant one in the United States, mostly due to the unvaccinated population. It is important to remember the data is...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Just Said Doing This "Strongly" Boosts Protection From Delta Variant

Experts have gone back and forth about the necessity of a third dose for the COVID vaccines approved for use in the U.S. While some experts believe a booster shot is necessary to protect against the Delta variant and mitigate waning efficacy, others say the vaccines are sufficiently protective without an additional dose. Now, Pfizer has released new data that shows a third dose of its COVID vaccine "strongly" boosts protection against the Delta variant, making a case for another shot.
Davidson County, TNInternational Business Times

3 Fully Vaccinated People Die Of COVID-19 In Davidson County, TN

Three people in Davidson County, TN have died of the novel coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Officials for Metro Health in Davidson County said the three deaths were among the area’s 370 reported breakthrough cases, 17 of which resulted in hospitalization. Davidson County health officials have fully vaccinated 333,824 residents, which means the breakthrough cases account for 0.1% of all fully vaccinated people.
IndustryLima News

Study: J&J vaccine may need second shot

A new laboratory study suggests recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine may need a second dose. Experts say: We’re not sure yet. The study, which was posted by bioRxiv on Tuesday, found J&J’s vaccine to be less effective against the delta and lambda variants compared with the original virus. It suggests that a second dose, ideally of Pfizer or Moderna, might help increase protection.
Baltimore, MDFiercePharma

Emergent wins FDA all-clear to restart J&J COVID-19 vaccine production in Baltimore

Some three months after federal officials called for a manufacturing pause, Emergent BioSolutions has righted the ship at its beleaguered Bayview facility. Emergent won the FDA’s blessing to restart production of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at its Baltimore, Maryland, plant, the company said Thursday. The move follows “extensive” FDA reviews, plus “close coordination” with the agency and J&J on the quality enhancement plan Emergent debuted in May.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
Industryabc27.com

Johnson & Johnson manufactured vaccine’s shelf life increases

(WHTM) — According to an FDA U.S. Food & Drug Administration letter, the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine shelf life has increased as of July 28. When stored at 2 – 8 degrees Celsius, the shelf life for the Johnson & Johnson manufactured vaccine is extended from 4.5 months to 6 months.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Alameda COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Alameda: 1. 2314 Santa Clara Ave (510) 523-4929; 2. 885 Island Dr A (510) 865-2155; 3. 931 Marina Village Pkwy (510) 523-3504; 4. 2700 Fifth St (510) 214-0932; 5. 2227 S Shore Center 510-863-9004; 6. 867 Island Dr 510-747-1647;
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

J&J says US FDA agrees to extend shelf life of its Covid-19 vaccine

BENGALURU (July 28): The U.S. Food & Drug Administration extended the shelf life for Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine to six months from four-and-a-half months, the company said late Wednesday. The FDA's decision is based on data from ongoing studies, which showed the vaccine is stable at six months...
IndustryTacoma News Tribune

Troubled Baltimore plant approved to resume production of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

BALTIMORE — Federal regulators will allow Emergent Biosolutions to resume production of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after production woes, officials said Thursday. The Food and Drug Administration ordered the plant to pause production of the vaccine in April after ingredient mix-ups ruined 75 million doses. The FDA’s review...
Lawpraisebaltimore.com

Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black Women Against Johnson & Johnson For Cancer Causing Products

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is getting ready to take on a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson. Crump filed the suit on behalf of The National Council of Negro Women, a non-profit that empowers and advocates for women of African descent and their families. Both parties allege that Johnson & Johnson marketed their cancer-causing baby power specifically to Black women despite knowing about the product’s links to ovarian cancers.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

U.S. administers 342.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

July 27 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 342,607,540 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 395,460,845 doses as of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The figures are up from the 342,212,051 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...
Weight LossPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Supplement, Stop Now, FDA Says

For many people, taking supplements is every bit an essential part of their daily routine as brushing their teeth or taking a shower. However, if you're taking one supplement in particular, you may be putting your health in jeopardy, and the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is urging anyone who purchased it not to take it. Read on to discover if a supplement you have at home is affected.

Comments / 7

Community Policy