CleanSpark CEO To Participate In Water Tower Research Fireside Chat

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a diversified software, services and clean Bitcoin mining company announced today that CEO Zach Bradford will be participating in the Water Tower Research Virtual Conference and Fireside Chat Series on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 11:30 am EDT.

Topics covered are expected to include CleanSpark's increasing Bitcoin mining hashrate capacity, the positive impacts of decreasing Bitcoin difficultly, the impacts of China's bitcoin ban, the Company's carbon-neutral mining strategy. The conversation will be moderated by Shawn Severson, Water Tower's Head of Sustainable Investing. The chat is also expected to discuss industry topics like regulation, mining difficulty rate fluctuation, and relocation of Chinese mining companies.

Investors interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay. The event is open for all.

Additionally, CleanSpark's Executive Chairman Matthew Schultz will be presenting at the Renmark Virtual Roadshow event on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT. Information about the event and registration can be found HERE.

Parties interested in learning more about CleanSpark products and services are encouraged to inquire by contacting the Company directly at info@cleanspark.com or visiting the Company's website at www.cleanspark.com.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software, controls and technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges. CleanSpark has a suite of software solutions that provides end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications and energy management solutions. CleanSpark's offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering, custom hardware solutions, microgrid installation and implementation services, traditional data center services and software consulting services.

The Company and its subsidiaries also own and operate a fleet of Bitcoin miners at its facility outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations for expansion of its residential energy and microgrid initiatives, revenue expectations, the launch of its mVoult product line and other statements regarding the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation: delays in equipment and battery energy storage systems availability and delivery, the successful deployment of energy solutions for residential and commercial applications, the fitness of the Company's energy hardware, software and other solutions for this particular application or market, the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized, ongoing demand for the Company's software products and related services, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's  Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release (including any forward-looking statements contained herein) to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Press:Trish DaCostaKCD PR Cleanspark@kcdpr.com

