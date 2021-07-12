Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Hemp, Inc. Announces New President

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, has announced today that it has appointed James Hancock as the President of the Company. Hancock replaced Craig Perlowin who resigned from Hemp, Inc. in order to spend more time with his family and focus on other interests outside the hemp industry.

Hancock has garnered recognition serving in numerous senior positions as a turnaround and merger and acquisition specialist throughout his 40-year career. Having served as VP of Sales & Marketing, COO and CEO within public and private companies in financial services, investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, telecommunications, and payment processing industries.

Hancock earned a Juris Doctorate from California Western School of Law, San Diego, and a Bachelors of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war.

According to Craig Perlowin, outgoing President of Hemp, Inc., "James Hancock is a creative force and forward-thinker with a vast amount of knowledge in the public company arena and will be a tremendous asset in the growth strategy for Hemp Inc."

Craig Perlowin went on to say, "The decision to name James Hancock as the new President of the company is an excellent decision that will help Hemp, Inc. grow and gives me confidence that I leave the company in good, strong hands."

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

Hemp, Inc. is also focused on marketing and is currently negotiating with a network marketing company to launch several new products for different niche markets. Digital marketing campaigns are in the works including planning for display booths at all the concerts and events at the Veteran Village Kins Communities. The Company is also selling directly to retail stores as well as distributing through all the King of Hemp Stores opening around America this year. Online distributors such as NaturalExposureCBD.com is also carrying the products.

The company recently added its second brand (Billy Hayes) in the King of Hemp ® product line which already consists of Bubba Kush hemp; CBD Pre-rolls, Fortified CBD Pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar/Moon Rocks; and Diamonds (which are 96%-98.7% CBD, the only product like this in the marketplace today). According to executives, one of its distributors is selling a limited number of signed and numbered Billy Hayes CBG pre-rolls as a collector's item. Those interested in being the first to collect this "pirate treasure" should click here. There's also a signed (by Bruce Perlowin) and numbered complete set of King of Hemp CBD pre-rolls. (To hear the Bruce Perlowin theme song, click here .) The third in the series will be the Notorious Smith Brothers (famous smugglers from South Florida) to be released at a later date.

To learn more, go to the King of Hemp ® website, here .

Those interested in King of Hemp ® pre-rolls ; Caviar, Diamonds; can visit www.kingofhempusa.com and email sales@kingofhempusa.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide "adequate current information" and Hemp, Inc. does… using the SEC's Alternative Reporting Standard to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials. All current information can be found on www.hempinc.com/hemp-financial-disclosures/. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Contact:

Hemp, Inc.

855-436-7688

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Industrial Hemp#Sec#Hemp Inc#Vp Of Sales Marketing#Coo#Juris Doctorate#The U S Army#Hemp Inc#Is Hemp Inc#American#Company#Digital#Naturalexposurecbd Com#Caviar Diamonds#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Common Stock, Rights And Warrants, Commencing August 4, 2021

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that, commencing August 4, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering completed on July 19, 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of common stock, rights and warrants included in such units on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq").
BusinessTimes Union

NationsBuilders Insurance Services, Inc. (NBIS) Announces Keith Adolf as Assistant Vice President - Risk Management

NationsBuilders Insurance Services, Inc. (NBIS), the industry leader in specialty program insurance, is pleased to announce the addition of Keith Adolf to the team of industry experts. Keith serves as NBIS’s Assistant Vice President of Risk Management, working with the risk management team, claims, business development, program managers, and underwriting to promote Risk Solutions and develop new products based on industry demand. He joins the NBIS team of experts with over 20 years in the crane & rigging industry. Keith’s role at NBIS will include developing partnerships with insurance agency partners, association leaders; and a key resource for the NBIS claims and underwriting teams managing risk management program utilization.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior management of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) - Get Report is holding a conference call to discuss the Company's 2021 second quarter and twelve-months results on Friday, August 6, 2021. The conference call will follow the release of the Company's earnings results...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

XPAC Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $200,000,000 Initial Public Offering

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced yesterday that it priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "XPAXU" beginning July 30, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "XPAX" and "XPAXW," respectively.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Borqs Technologies Postpones Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders to August 6, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, "Borqs", or the "Company"), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a portfolio company of Qualcomm Technologies, today announced the postponement of the annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for August 2, 2021, since legal quorum requirements as set forth in the meeting's convening notice were not met.
Seattle, WAPosted by
TheStreet

3DX Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Manufacturing Facility/Real Estate

SEATTLE, WA, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - 3DX Industries, Inc.(DDDX) (the "Company" or "3DX"), a state of the art additive manufacturer specializing in 3D Metal Printing, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Specialty Metal Works, LLC., which includes a 5 acre land parcel and manufacturing facility.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Scott Scott Announces Settlement: L Brands Commits $90 Million To Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion Initiatives

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP announced today that L Brands, Inc. ("L Brands") will commit $90 million to diversity, equity, and inclusion ("DEI") initiatives as part of a groundbreaking settlement with shareholders. The settlement agreement includes wide-ranging policy reforms such as the maintenance of a DEI Council, the strengthening of policies and procedures for reporting and investigating sexual harassment complaints, and the hiring of a DEI expert and consultant.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cable Leaders Back Atlas Digital Group In Seed Round

ST. LOUIS, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Digital Group, cable and fiber digital commerce experts and developers of the CORE digital commerce platform, have secured $3M in seed funding according to Atlas CEO Mark Mihalevich. Cultivation Capital led the investment round and was joined by several current and former industry leaders, including Jerry Kent (via his investment and management firm, Cequel III), Tom McMillin, Gregg Graff, and Vexus Fiber.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

ECMOHO Limited Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering Of American Depositary Shares

SHANGHAI, China, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) ("ECMOHO" or the "Company"), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, today announced that it intends to offer American depositary shares, or ADSs, each representing four of its Class A ordinary shares, for sale in an underwritten public offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate and working capital needs. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Covanta Holding Corp. - CVA

Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Covanta Holding Corp. ("CVA" or the "Company")(NYSE: CVA ) relating to its proposed acquisition by EQT Infrastructure. Under the terms of the agreement, CVA shareholders will receive $20.25 in cash per share.
Businesssavannahbusinessjournal.com

GOODWILL SOUTHEAST GEORGIA announces new Executive Appointments

July 30, 2021 - Goodwill Southeast Georgia announced two executive promotions, elevating Jessica Callaway Penny to Vice President, Donated Goods Retail, and Valarie Wiles to Vice President, Information Technology. “An impactful leader drives innovation; Jessica and Valarie continue to challenge norms while seeking opportunities for our organization to operate more...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CBRE Announces Senior Leadership Promotions

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) - Get Report today announced promotions within the company's senior leadership team. Emma Giamartino, Chief Investment Officer, has been promoted to Global Group President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer. Vikram Kohli, Senior Vice President, Business Insights & Corporate Finance, has been promoted to Global...
Medical & Biotechaustinnews.net

CO2 GRO Inc. is Pleased to Provide a Review of the Cultivate 21 Horticulture Conference and Hemp Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FRA:4021) is pleased to provide a summary of its activities at both the new Hemp Conference on July 9th & 10th and the Horticulture Conference from July 11th to 13th. A number of GROW's US sales representatives also joined GROW's management and marketing team at the conferences. Attendance at the two conferences was estimated to be 10,000 horticulture and hemp industry professionals from all 50 states and over 30 countries.
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

SmallCapsDaily: Grove Inc.; An Emerging Leader Within the Hemp Manufacturing Space

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - Grove Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) (the "Company" or "Grove") the Nevada based company redefining the way hemp is bought, produced, and sold, was recently the focus of a feature article by leading financial news website and publisher, SmallCapsDaily.
Businessdallassun.com

RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ('the Company') with its subsidiary heliosDX is pleased to announce Yann Gerville-Reache has been appointed to serve as the COO for heliosdX. Mr. Gerville-Reache will join the Executive Team in Orange Park, FL to assume the role...
Businessdcvelocity.com

Ruan Announces Commercial Solutions Leadership Updates

Des Moines, IA (July 28, 2021) – Ruan is pleased to announce the promotion of Marty Wadle to the role of Chief Commercial Officer, leading the Commercial Solutions team. Ruan is also excited to welcome Sofia Samuels as our Vice President of Marketing and Communications, serving as part of the Commercial Solutions leadership team.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Trading Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to provide an unaudited post-close trading update for the year ended 30 June 2021 ('FY21' or 'the Period'). Financial Highlights. Love Hemp delivered significant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy