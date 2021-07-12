Cancel
Lone Star Brewing Announces The Latest Beer In Its Culture Series - High Desert Days - Inspired By The Beauty And Flavors Of West Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Star Brewing is excited to announce its latest beer release, High Desert Days. The new beer is meant to celebrate and embody the spirit and taste of Texas' Big Bend region. High Desert Days is available now at retailers throughout Texas.

High Desert Days is a smooth, wheat-style beer with an ABV of 4.6% brewed in the Hill Country of Austin with the finest ingredients Texas has to offer. The beer is brewed with white wheat and Pilsen malt and then finished with hibiscus and agave nectar. High Desert Days has a unique-to- Texas flavor that provides a crisp and refreshing taste with sweet honey-like notes from the agave and tart, herbal, almost cranberry-like flavor from the hibiscus. High Desert Days is the latest offering in the Lone Star Culture Series, which also includes Rio Jade, a Mexican-style lager, and Das Bier Y'all, a German-style kölsch.

"We're really excited to continue our Culture Series with High Desert Days - our goal is to capture the essence of Far West Texas and celebrate the beauty of the Texas landscape through design and locally minded flavors," said Lone Star Brand Manager, Daniel Crawford.

The High Desert Days can was designed by artist Dana Tanamachi in conjunction with design agency, Switch . The new beer will be available for purchase in a six-pack of 12 oz. cans and will retail for the suggested price of $7.99. To find a nearby retailer carrying High Desert Days, consumers can use Lone Star's beer finder tool on its website. High Desert Days is available at Texas retailers including HEB, Total Wine & More, and others. Stay tuned for more information and follow along on Lone Star's Instagram and Facebook .

About Lone Star Brewing Company Lone Star Brewing Co ., the makers of Lone Star Beer "The National Beer of Texas" and Lone Star Texas Light Beer, has been proudly brewing beer in Texas since 1884. Since its founding, Lone Star has partnered with local communities throughout the state, supporting Texas-specific charities and organizations. Lone Star Brewing Co. is owned by Pabst Brewing Company, one of the largest independently owned American brewing companies.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lone-star-brewing-announces-the-latest-beer-in-its-culture-series---high-desert-days---inspired-by-the-beauty-and-flavors-of-west-texas-301331708.html

SOURCE Lone Star Brewing

