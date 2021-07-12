Indiana Appeals Court Declines Stay of Ruling to Continue Pandemic Unemployment Benefits
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the state temporarily resume pandemic unemployment benefits as part of an earlier court’s ruling. The court denied a request from the state government to stay a preliminary injunction calling for Indiana to resume expanded federal unemployment benefits of $300 a week. The state government could next call on the Indiana Supreme Court to consider the preliminary injunction.www.wibc.com
