Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana Appeals Court Declines Stay of Ruling to Continue Pandemic Unemployment Benefits

By WISH-TV
WIBC.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the state temporarily resume pandemic unemployment benefits as part of an earlier court’s ruling. The court denied a request from the state government to stay a preliminary injunction calling for Indiana to resume expanded federal unemployment benefits of $300 a week. The state government could next call on the Indiana Supreme Court to consider the preliminary injunction.

www.wibc.com

Comments / 11

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Marion County, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
County
Marion County, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Business
Indianapolis, IN
Coronavirus
Marion County, IN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Indiana Supreme Court#The Century Foundation#Republican#News 8#Marion Superior Court 11#General S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House GOP stages mask mandate protest

Nearly 40 maskless House Republican lawmakers walked across the Capitol and onto the Senate floor in protest of the Capitol physician’s decision to reinstate a mask mandate in the lower chamber but not in the upper chamber. Republicans complained that the policy, backed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other...

Comments / 11

Community Policy