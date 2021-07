If you think of noodles and noodle soups as a winter food, you're missing out on a whole world of chilly summer meals. Just like we love a warm soup in the winter, hot weather bring with it cravings for anything ice cold. But we can’t survive on watermelon alone, so when the craving hits, we reach for cold noodles. Dressed with rich broths and creamy dressings, they help us beat the heat and stay cool. As an added bonus, they deliver better than hot food, which means they’re perfect for the days when we can’t bring ourselves to hit the scorching sidewalks. (Just don’t forget to tip your delivery driver.)