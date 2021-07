The words "athletic" and "athleticism" have been thrown around frequently when discussing the talent coming out of Texas for the 2021 NBA Draft, and rightfully so. The combination of Kai Jones, Jericho Sims, and Greg Brown seemed to terrorize college basketball in 2020 with vicious posters and towering length on the way to helping the Longhorns secure the first Big 12 Men's Basketball title in school history. Now, all three have almost guaranteed themselves a chance to have their name called this Thursday when the NBA draft begins.