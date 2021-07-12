Cancel
TZP Group Leads Recapitalization Of Force Management

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TZP Group ("TZP"), a multi-strategy private equity firm, announced today that TZP Small Cap Partners II, L.P. has led a recapitalization of Force Management Holdings Company LLC ("Force Management" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sales force training solutions to the high-growth technology sector.

Founded in 2002 by Grant Wilson (CEO) and John Kaplan (President) and headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Force Management is a well-recognized leader in the sales effectiveness and training industry with an extensive track record of driving successful client outcomes. The Company's services help clients hit their revenue targets predictably and consistently by driving sustained revenue growth through effective sales force management. Force Management offers multiple complementary programs, powered by its proprietary curriculum: Command of the Message ®, Command of the Sale ®, Command of the Plan ®, Command of the Talent ®, Value Negotiation ®, and MEDDICC. Force Management also offers software services through its learning management system, The Command Center ®, and its CRM module, Opportunity Manager ™.

Wilson and Kaplan along with the management team and existing investor Driehaus Private Equity ("Driehaus") will maintain a significant stake in the Company.

"Over 18 years, Force Management has developed a premium, proprietary curriculum with proven ROI for its loyal and growing customer base," said Dan Gaspar, Partner at TZP. "We are excited to partner with Grant, John, Driehaus Private Equity and the entire Force Management team as the Company continues its strong growth trajectory."

"Force Management is coming off its best year yet, and demand for our offerings has never been stronger. We are excited to partner with TZP and take the Company to the next level" said Grant Wilson, CEO of Force Management. Eli Boufis, Co-founder and Executive Principal at Driehaus, added "we were very focused on selecting the best partner to help maximize the opportunity ahead of us and the TZP team distinguished themselves through both their values-orientation and their value-added resources."

TZP is one of the first lower-mid market private equity firms with a dedicated impact investing strategy focused on education, employment and financial inclusion. Employer-led upskilling programs are essential to attracting and maintaining a modern, dynamic and effective workforce and Force Management is one of the established leaders in the sales training category with practical, real world education and training. Justin Kulla, Partner of Impact Investing and ESG at TZP, said, "Helping sales professionals be more effective in their jobs has a material and demonstrable impact on their lives, and we are looking forward to showcasing Force Management's outcomes for the customers it serves."

Dan Gaspar led the transaction for TZP with support from Justin Kulla, Merit Webster, Justin Hinshaw, JoAnne Kruse, and Robert Schwartz. Winston & Strawn LLP and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP provided legal counsel to TZP and the Company, respectively. Capstone Headwaters served as the exclusive financial advisor to Force Management throughout this transaction.

About TZP GroupTZP Group, a multi-strategy private equity firm managing approximately $2.0 billion across its family of funds including TZP Capital Partners, TZP Small Cap Partners, TZP Strategies and TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp., is focused on control, growth equity and structured capital investments in business services, technology, and consumer companies. TZP has recently launched an Impact Investing strategy that invests in mission-oriented businesses addressing key U.N. Sustainable Development challenges.

Founded in 2007, TZP targets companies with solid historical performance and sustainable value propositions and aims to be a "Partner of Choice" for business owners and management teams. TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely-held, private companies in which the owners desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. TZP leverages its investment professionals' operating and investment experience to provide strategic and operational guidance and is dedicated to long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.tzpgroup.com.

For more media inquiries please contact: Dan Gaspar, Partner, TZP Group | dgaspar@tzpgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tzp-group-leads-recapitalization-of-force-management-301331283.html

SOURCE TZP Group

