Hawke Media And Junction AI Partner To Challenge Brands To ′Dump Your Agency'

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawke Media, one of the fastest-growing digital marketing consultancies in the nation has teamed up with the international, artificial intelligence start-up, Junction AI to encourage brands to audit the return on investment of their digital campaigns as advised by their current marketing agencies.

"Hawke Media was built on the premise that there should be accessibility to great marketing for everyone- but that is not always the case when working with certain agencies, leaving brands disillusioned and untrusting of their experience. This inspired myself and Vance Reavie (CEO and Founder of Junction AI) to challenge brands to dive deep into their own campaign insights to hold these agencies accountable. If it's not working, pivot," explains Erik Huberman, CEO & Founder of Hawke Media.

Junction AI offers an unbiased review of campaign data, performance, and opportunity to deliver key insights that can shed light on the gap between what brands are currently accomplishing, versus what they could be achieving. The core principle behind this type of data assessment is that if a brand is aware of why something is working, they can replicate that success again, and again, and again for guaranteed results with continued growth on their return on investment.

"Brands need answers on what worked and why - it's the only way to grow revenue and reduce ineffective spend. It's our mission, to deliver easily accessible and explainable insights. Our partnership with Hawke Media is a great example of marketing leaders infusing analytics into their workflows and staff development, transforming to a data first culture," says Vance Reavie, CEO & Founder of Junction AI. The results given by AI-powered data can drive brands to make educated decisions on who they spend their money with based on data objectivity.

About Hawke Media:

Established on the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead marketing efforts, Hawke Media specializes in custom, data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries, and revenue models. Founded in 2014 by Erik Huberman and Tony Delmercado, Hawke Media is one of the nation's fastest-growing marketing consultancies and, while headquartered in beautiful Los Angeles, now has employees in 28 different states and counting. Its mission is to bring top-tier marketing to all brands because they deserve it. Acting as a full-service outsourced CMO, Hawke offers a wide array of digital marketing services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis.

Learn more at: https://hawkemedia.com/

About Junction AI:

Junction AI takes the guesswork out of successful digital marketing with AI powered insights that boost PPC campaigns, e-commerce revenue, and streaming media engagements. Junction AI's ready-to-integrate Marketing Intelligence API powers 40+ pre-built insights that leverage brand and user generated content to deliver affordable, accessible & impactful analytics for brands, agencies & marketing platforms.

Learn more at: https://junction.ai/

