Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Global Military Robots And Autonomous Systems Market Report 2021: Evolution Of Airborne Military Robot Systems, Technologies, Markets, And Outlays (Expenditures) Over The Next 8 Years

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Robots and Autonomous Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Military Robots and Autonomous Systems Report 2021 examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of airborne military robot systems, technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years

Military robots are autonomous robots or remote-controlled mobile robots created for military functions, from transport to search & rescue and strike mission. Some of these robotic systems are presently in use, and several such robots are under development. These military robots and autonomous systems just rolling out or already in the prototype stage are far more proficient, logical, and autonomous than ones now in Iraq and Afghanistan.

As new add-ons are developed, military robots will be able to take on a wider set of battlefield roles. As of now, the United States military remains the largest user of these robots, however, countries like China and Russia are investing billions in robotics research and development that will allow them to narrow the gap with the US.Throughout the report, we show how military robots and autonomous systems are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", the emergence of a new military robot and autonomous system technology.In this report, we have classified military robots and autonomous system industry under 5 major groups.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction1.1 Objective1.2 Market definition1.3 Methodology1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario1.5 Who will benefit from this report1.6 Language 2 Executive Summary2.1 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems - Trends and Insights2.2 Major Findings2.3 Major Conclusions2.4 Important Tables and Graphs 3 Current and Future Technologies Overview of the Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems3.1 Introduction3.2 Types of Military Robots & Autonomous Systems3.3 Current Technologies3.4 Future Technologies 4 Current and Future Market Overview of the Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems4.1 Introduction4.2 Number of Military Robots & Autonomous Systems - Per Region4.3 Current Markets4.4 Future Markets4.5 How to reach scale4.5.1 Challenges Involved in Scaling4.5.2 Strategy for Scaling 5 Market Analysis5.1 Introduction5.1.1 Industry Chain Structure5.1.2 Support for Local Industry5.1.3 Policy5.1.4 Drivers5.1.5 Inhibitors5.1.6 Opportunities5.1.7 Challenges5.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis5.3 Macro environment5.3.1 Macroeconomic factors5.3.2 Political5.3.3 Economic5.3.4 Social5.3.5 Technological5.4 Forecast factors 6 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems by Regions to 20286.1 Introduction6.2 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by Regions overview 7 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by Technology to 20287.1 Introduction7.2 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems by Software Technologies overview7.2.1 Computer Vision7.2.2 Natural Language Processing7.2.3 Edge Computing7.2.4 Complex Event Process7.2.5 Transfer Learning AI7.2.6 Hardware Acceleration for AI7.2.7 Reinforcement Learning7.2.8 Generative Adversarial Networks7.2.9 Mixed Reality 7.2.10 Emotion Research - Affective Computing7.3 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems by Hardware Technologies overview7.3.1 Power Source7.3.2 Actuation7.3.3 Sensing7.3.4 Manipulation7.3.5 Locomotion7.3.6 Environmental Interaction & Navigation7.3.7 Human-Robot Interaction7.3.8 Control 8 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by Applications to 20288.1 Introduction8.2 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by Applications overview8.2.1 Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)8.2.2 Search and Rescue8.2.3 Combat8.2.4 Transportation8.2.5 Explosive Ordnance Disposal8.2.6 Mine Clearance8.2.7 Firefighting8.2.8 Others 9 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by Operations to 20289.1 Introduction9.2 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems by Operations overview9.2.1 Fully Autonomous9.2.2 Semi-Autonomous 10 Global Military Robots & Autonomous System Market by Platforms to 202810.1 Introduction10.2 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by Platforms overview10.2.1 Land-Based Platforms10.2.2 Air Based Platforms10.2.3 Sea Based Platforms 11 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by End Users to 202811.1 Introduction11.2 Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems by End Users overview11.2.1 Army11.2.2 Air Force11.2.3 Navy 12 Events based forecast for the Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market to 202812.1 Introduction12.2 Events forecast factors12.3 Event Forecast by Regions12.4 Event Forecast by Software Technologies & Hardware Technologies12.5 Event Forecast by Applications12.6 Event Forecast by Operations12.7 Event Forecast by Platforms12.8 Event Forecast by End Users 13 Leading Companies in the Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market

  • Agility Robotics
  • Airbus Defence & Space
  • Autonomous Solutions Inc
  • BAE Systems
  • Boeing Co
  • Clearpath Robotics
  • Cobham
  • Ekso Bionics
  • Elbit Systems
  • Energrid
  • FLIR Systems
  • Inmarsat
  • iRobot Corporation
  • Israel Aerospace Industries
  • L3 ASV
  • Leonardo
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Meggitt
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group
  • Northrop Grumman Corp
  • Percepto
  • Saab
  • Sarcos Robotics
  • Seismic
  • ST Engineering
  • Sterela
  • Textron
  • Thales
  • UVeye
  • Velodyne

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fdze3j

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-military-robots-and-autonomous-systems-market-report-2021-evolution-of-airborne-military-robot-systems-technologies-markets-and-outlays-expenditures-over-the-next-8-years-301331698.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Robot#Robotics#Robots#Researchandmarkets Com#Software Technologies#Ai7#Interaction#Isr#Operations#Air Force11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Technology
Country
China
Country
Iraq
Related
ElectronicsSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Patent-Pending Warehouse Technology Manages Autonomously Staff, Robots

JASCI Software debuted patent-pending ALIDA (Autonomous Labor Intelligent Dynamic Assignment) warehouse technology that manages staff and robots interactively from inbound to outbound in real-time. "This is a major challenge for all logistics facilities across the globe to achieve better results. ALIDA eliminates the ‘science projects’ that many companies will experience...
Electronicsgetmarketreport.com

Global Electric Patrol Robot Market Growth Factors, Business Developments, Segmentation and Technologies 2021-2026

MarketsandResearch.biz added a new report titled Global Electric Patrol Robot Market Growth 2021-2026 which provides the latest industry data and future industry trends. The report studies factor which is considered to have greater influence over the future course of the global Electric Patrol Robot market such as market size, share and different dynamics of the industry, companies, regional analysis of the domestic markets, value chain analysis, consumption, demand, key application areas. The report provides noteworthy data, current market trends, future events, market environment, and technological innovation in this market.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Autonomous Robots Weeder Market 2021 Regional Study, Top Companies, Challenges and Opportunities 2026

Global Autonomous Robots Weeder Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 organized and published by MarketQuest.biz encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and are assessed through volume and value data. The report provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, market scope, market segmentation and highlights the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. The report covers every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the global Autonomous Robots Weeder market. Segmentation of the market is studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Commercial Robotics Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2028

Latest report on Commercial Robotics Market 2021 & Forecast to 2028. The new report titled, ‘Global Commercial Robotics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2028’, gives in-depth analysis of the global Commercial Robotics market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, capacity, pump characteristics, raw material, end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
ElectronicsLas Vegas Herald

Orthopaedic Robotic System Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew

The latest independent research document on Orthopaedic Robotic System examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Orthopaedic Robotic System study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Orthopaedic Robotic System market report advocates analysis of Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Globus Medical, TINAVI, NuVasive & Johnson & Johnson.
Electronicsgetmarketreport.com

Global Exoskeleton Robots in Medical Sales Market Report 2021

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Exoskeleton Robots in Medical Market. The global Exoskeleton Robots in Medical market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027. Download FREE Sample of this Report @...
Electronicsroboticsbusinessreview.com

Blue Ocean Robotics’ CEO Claus Risager Discusses Robotic Disinfection Systems, Zebra Technologies Acquires Fetch Robotics, and More

Welcome to Episode 47 of The Robot Report Podcast, where each week Robot Report editor Steve Crowe and Mobile Robot Guide editor Mike Oitzman review the latest robotics, automation and intelligent systems news and announcements, and interview leading roboticists, leaders of innovative robotics companies, and other key members of the robotics community.
Businessthedallasnews.net

Global Healthcare Service Robots Market was valued USD 465.0 Mn in 2019 and expected to rise USD 2,900.0 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% during (2020-2025)

The industry is multiplying due to increasing investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure, the focus on controlling hospital-acquired infections, and deployment of healthcare service robots during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Healthcare services are also currently exploring the potential of technologies such AI, ML algorithms, and sensors for robotic systems. Healthcare robots are form of skilled service robot used in and out of the hospital to increase the overall quality of patient care. They ease the workload of medical personnel, enabling them to spend more time caring for the patients directly, while generating substantial operational efficiencies and reducing healthcare facilities costs.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

New Outlay Crawler Camera System Market Is Showing Strong Growth by Leading Players: AM Industrial, CUES Inc (SPX Corporation), Deep Trekker, Inuktun Services Ltd

Crawler Camera System Market ( 2021 Updated ) The Global Crawler Camera System Market report provides information about the Global industry, including valuable facts and figures. This research study explores the Global Market in detail such as industry chain structures, raw material suppliers, with manufacturing The Crawler Camera System Sales market examines the primary segments of the scale of the market. This intelligent study provides historical data from 2015 alongside a forecast from 2021 to 2026.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Education Technology (Ed Tech) Market May Set a New Growth Story | Cisco Systems, Panasonic, IBM

The latest research on "COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Catalog Management System Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with IBM, SAP SE, Oracle

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Catalog Management System Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Catalog Management System Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketskyn24.com

Delivery Robots Market: In-depth Research Report 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Delivery Robots is accounted for $ 10.50 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 32.31 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The reduction in the cost of last-mile deliveries is the driving factor for the market growth. However, the low speed will affect the operational efficiency and it would result in the high cost of delivery is the major factor hindering the market growth.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Global Home Water Filtration Systems Market Report 2021-2026 - Technological Advances In Smart Water Filters / Booming DIY Water Filters / Increased Consumption

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Water Filtration Systems Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global home water filtration market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.49% during the period 2021-2026.The home water filtration systems...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Intelligent Robot Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Anki, Brain, CloudMinds, Promobot

The latest study released on the Global Intelligent Robot Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Intelligent Robot market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges, and about the competitors.
EngineeringSilicon Republic

Helping robots see the future of smart manufacturing

Confirm researcher Dr Iman Abaspur Kazerouni has set his sights on smart robots for industry 4.0. Dr Iman Abaspur Kazerouni completed both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in electronic engineering in Iran’s Hakim Sabzevari University. It was during the latter that he discovered an interest in image processing, leading him to do a PhD researching and designing a smart system for early breast cancer detection from thermal images.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Collaborative Robotic Systems Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Universal Robots, Techman Robot, FANUC, Doosan Robotics

The latest study released on the Global Collaborative Robotic Systems Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Collaborative Robotic Systems market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts, and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsbostonnews.net

FPGA Security Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players Xilinx, Intel, Efinix

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global FPGA Security Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The FPGA Security market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.
aithority.com

Molex Accelerates Path to Industry 4.0 with Expanded Industrial Automation Solutions (IAS4.0) and New Flexible Automation Modules (FAMs)

Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, announced continued development in driving major advances across its Industry 4.0 and digital manufacturing initiatives. These advances and the introduction of Flexible Automation Modules (FAMs) further extend Molex’s Industrial Automation Solutions (IAS4.0) by empowering supply chain stakeholders to build software-defined machines, robots and production lines that meet escalating demands for connected, secure, scalable and efficient operations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy