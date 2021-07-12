Cancel
Saga Communications, Inc. Announces Date And Time Of 2nd Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGA) announced today that it will release its 2 nd Quarter 2021 results at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The company will be holding a conference call on the same date at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The dial-in numbers are as follows:

Domestic and International Dial-in Number: (973) 528-0008 Conference Entry Code: 984904

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company to please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. EDT on August 5, 2021, to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing will be discussed during the call.

Saga's earnings release will contain certain non-GAAP financial measures including station operating income and free cash flow. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures will be provided in the earnings release.

Saga Communications, Inc. is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties. The company owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM, 35 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saga-communications-inc-announces-date-and-time-of-2nd-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301331713.html

SOURCE Saga Communications, Inc.

