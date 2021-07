Let’s talk about how to take better travel photos. Why would travel agents care about this? Your personal travel photos are the life of your social media. Yes, it’s fun to use some UGC (user-generated content) once in a while. And your clients are probably happy to share some of their vacation pictures with you. But you can’t always control the image quality or get exactly what you need to go with your message. Instead, try to rely more on your own travel photos. You don’t have to invest a lot in photography equipment (your iPhone will probably be just fine for this purpose!). But it is important to learn a few tricks of the trade in order to create photos that stand out and get your followers’ attention. Are you ready?