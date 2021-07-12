Cancel
Take a look inside The ‘Quin House, a members-only social club

By Erin Kuschner
 17 days ago

The new Back Bay club has more than a dozen restaurants, bars, and lounges.

Terrace at The 'Quin House. Courtesy The 'Quin House

At The ‘Quin House, a new clubhouse that debuted in the Back Bay last week, you can flit between a coffee bar, a hidden cocktail lounge, and a gastropub, taking a break to catch a lecture from a local thought leader or take a rooftop yoga class.

If you’re a member, that is. And becoming a member isn’t as easy as just signing up.

Formerly known as The Algonquin Club, the storied building at 217 Commonwealth Ave. was purchased two years ago by business power couple Sandy and Paul Edgerley, and given a top-to-bottom makeover by interior designer Ken Fulk, who recently designed Contessa on Newbury Street. The club’s six floors encompass design elements ranging from Art Deco to Midcentury Modernism, and show off an extensive art collection, a fitness and wellness center, eight guest rooms, and plenty of space for wine tastings, exclusive screenings, business meetings, and performances.

And to eat and drink? The ‘Quin offers more than a dozen restaurants, bars, and lounges available to its members and their guests. Four restaurants are situated within the clubhouse, each catering to a particular dining experience.

Bondo. – The ‘Quin House

At Bondo, modern Japanese cuisine takes on a New England slant, offering a sushi and a raw bar alongside a wine vault housing more than 1,100 bottles.

Café Q. – The ‘Quin House

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are available at Café Q, which highlights baked breads, freshly-squeezed fruit and vegetable juices, craft cocktails, and more.

The Pub. – The ‘Quin House

At The Pub, gastropub fare shares space with foosball tables and shuffleboards — a sort-of upscale sports bar for members looking to unwind with a craft beer in front of a TV.

Those in search of lunch and dinner against a more Parisian backdrop can head to The Terrace, which boasts a garden setting under a retractable glass rooftop.

Hideaway. – The ‘Quin House

There are lounges scattered throughout the club as well, many of which offer beverages and small bites. At the ultra-exclusive Founders Room, access is only granted to founding members of the Algonquin Club. The Hideaway, which can be found behind a hidden door in another lounge dubbed the Living Room, offers a cocktail cart and member-selected vinyl collection.

Scottie’s. – The ‘Quin House

High tea and cocktails can be found in the Reading Room, while Scottie’s offers Champagne, cocktails, and light snacks.

Sky Deck. – The ‘Quin House

On the roof, the garden-inspired Sky Deck makes for easy sunset sipping.

Little Bar. – The ‘Quin House

Members can also access three additional bars: Coffee Bar, offering espresso-based beverages and fresh pastries; Dive Bar, specializing in Japanese whiskeys; and Little Bar, focusing on classic cocktails and bar snacks.

“The club will bring together members from across all sectors of industry and at varying levels of their professional careers,” the Edgerleys said in a press release. “Boston is our adopted city and where we’ve spent the majority of our lives: It is where we’ve raised our family, developed our careers, established our commitment to the community, and made some invaluable personal and professional connections along the way. The ‘Quin House is another way we can give back to the city we love with the hope that it enhances members’ lives socially, intellectually, physically and civically.”

One way the founders hope to give back is through The ‘Quin Impact Fund, a philanthropic arm aiming to support local and national organizations making positive contributions to the Boston community, focusing on arts and culture, equity, youth and education, and other areas.

So how does one get to be a member? The ‘Quin is an invitation-only club, meaning that you must be recommended or nominated by a current member. Once you’re in, you’ll have to pay a club fee: According to The Boston Globe, yearly membership fees are tiered and range from $2,000 to $4,000, with lower rates available to those who are involved in the arts, civic, and nonprofit worlds, and who make under $150,000 a year. Club fees do not include food and beverage.

