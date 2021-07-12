Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Brookwood Properties Opens New Self-storage Facility In Kenner, Louisiana

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 17 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, La., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookwood Properties, of Baton Rouge, LA, announces the opening of its latest facility located at 1529 32 nd Street in Kenner, LA 70065.

The three-story, class A facility comprises approximately 107,050 rentable square feet and over 1100 climate-controlled units. The facility, managed by Life Storage, is located just north of the New Orleans Airport and adjacent to a newly built CarMax facility.

For more information about this new Life Storage self-storage facility in Kenner, LA, please visit:

https://www.lifestorage.com/storage-units/louisiana/new-orleans/70065/8055-in-kenner/

Contact: Robert Piper rpiper@thestoragecenter.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brookwood-properties-opens-new-self-storage-facility-in-kenner-louisiana-301331795.html

SOURCE Brookwood Properties, LLC

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenner#New Orleans#Life Storage#Carmax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Retailwilliamsonhomepage.com

Local entrepreneur sells self-storage facility for $16.1M

Nashville-based real estate investor, distiller and entrepreneur Darek Bell has sold a Brentwood self-storage facility for $16.1 million. Located at 263 Wilson Pike Circle and having opened last November, the property originally was offered for $15.75 million. The new owner of the building, which offers almost 72,000 square feet and from which CubeSmart and Jim Johnson Landscaping operate, is Brentwood Owner LLC (details about which the Nashville Post was unable to determine). Bell sold the property via his BBDB Investments LLC.
Austin, TXrebusinessonline.com

Bellomy Brokers Sale of 463-Unit CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Bellomy & Co. has brokered the sale of a 463-unit CubeSmart self-storage facility that is located approximately eight miles outside of downtown Austin. The property was built in 2019 and totals 57,707 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy and Michael Johnson of Bellomy & Co. represented the seller, a Dallas-based entity doing business as I35 South LP, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a locally based entity doing business as PG Cactus Bulldog I LLC.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

VanWest Partners Acquires Two Properties For Second Self Storage Fund

DENVER, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VanWest Partners, an opportunistic investment firm specializing in commercial real estate acquisition, management, and sales, announces the acquisition of two self storage facilities to its newest fund, VanWest Self Storage Fund II, LLC. The 2-property North Carolina portfolio was closed in late June and...
Hazelwood, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

New record storage facility planned in Hazelwood

HITS, a document and data management company, plans to build a new headquarters in Hazelwood that will be the area’s first commercially owned record storage facility compliant with National Archives & Records Administration guidelines. The two-phase project at 4872 Park 370 Blvd. is expected to begin in August and cost...
Fort Worth, TXmultihousingnews.com

Extra Space Storage Buys Dallas-Fort Worth Self Storage Portfolio

Extra Space Storage has acquired a two-property self storage portfolio in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro from Rearden Capital Corp. Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the disposition of the two facilities, which total 162,960 rentable square feet across 1,321 units in Corinth and Fort Worth, Texas. Both facilities include...
Bridgeville, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Notice of Self Storage Sale Pl...

Please take notice Red Dot Storage 149- Pittsburg located at 3 Weyman Rd., Pittsburg, PA. 15236, tel 412-564-6956 intends to hold an auction of the goods stored in the following units in default for non-payment of rent. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storageauctions.com on 7/29/2021 at 9:30 am. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Tammy Hopkins unit #126; Adnan Omeragic Unit #061. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details.
Fremont, CAThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Texas Facility For Sales, Storage & Maintenance Of Boiler Equipment

Fremont, California, July 29, 2021…….Nationwide Boiler Inc., a leading rental boiler supplier and owner of the world’s largest mobile rental boilers, has announced a new sales, storage, and maintenance facility located in Alvin, Texas. The company is now leasing a portion of the facility owned by their partner, NBW, Inc., which will be staffed with Nationwide Boiler employees under the same procedures and integrity maintained in their existing facilities in California and Washington. Rental boilers, feedwater systems, SCR’s and auxiliary equipment that support the Texas Gulf Coast will be returned to the new Nationwide Boiler Texas facility for turnaround maintenance and capital improvements.
Montclair, NJroi-nj.com

BB Capital acquires land in Montclair, to build self-storage facility

BB Capital LLC has purchased 103 Grove Street, a transit-oriented development site in Montclair, and intends to develop a self-storage facility at the site, CBRE announced. BB Capital acquired the .73-acre parcel from Peptco for an undisclosed price. Located near downtown Montclair, the parcel is just blocks from NJ Transit’s...
Brownsville, TNbrownsvillepress.com

ENFORCEMENT OF SELF-SERVICE STORAGE FACILITY LIENS

PURSUANT TO T.C.A. 66-31-105 ENFORCEMENT OF SELF-SERVICE STORAGE FACILITY LIENS. Notification is given this date that the contents of the following warehouses will be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien at Brownsville Mini-Warehouses; 1101 Tambell St.; Brownsville, Tennessee 38012 and 1225 N. Washington Ave.; Brownsville, TN 38012. To be sold at public online auction on the website www.storageauctions.com.
Austin, TXmultihousingnews.com

KKR Enters Self Storage Market With $36M Buy

KKR has purchased three self storage facilities in Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tenn., in two separate transactions totaling $36 million. Built between 2019 and 2020, the assets have a combined unit count of 1,800. The acquisition marks KKR’s first foray into the self storage market. The company is looking to...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Magic 1470AM

Trailer Park For Swingers In Louisiana Goes Viral

A trailer park designed to house a community of swingers is moving into the city of Mamou. The moto of the trailer park is "Bring your house and share your spouse". Since being reported on KLFY TV the story has gone viral all over the world. An employee from Tee Boi's, Nick Broussard, told Louisiana Network News that their phone has been ringing off the hook. He went on to say that he has recieved calls from as far as California and New York with people who are interested in moving into the park.
Homestead, FLsouthdadenewsleader.com

Family-Owned WP Produce Opens New Facility

There are multiple familiar names when it comes to packing houses in and around Homestead. The signs in place at 16751 SW 199th Ave in Redland is a new endeavor, yet WP Produce has been known in Miami for quality avocado and other products for almost four decades. Willy Pardo’s...
BusinessBay News 9

Cold Point opens new facility in downtown Rome

A milestone moment unfolded in downtown Rome, where leaders cut ribbon on a new multi-million dollar facility. Cold Point Corporation's 50,000-square-foot building cost more than $5 million to build. About $900,000 in funding came from the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The company manufactures water-sourced heat pumps and cooling units. It's...
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

KB Home Announces The Grand Opening Of Candelas Villas, A New Community In A Premier Arvada, Colorado Location. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home (KBH) - Get Report today announced the grand opening of Candelas Villas, a new enclave of paired homes that represents the last opportunity to own in the vibrant Candelas master plan. Candelas offers a unique Colorado lifestyle as it is located 20 miles from downtown Denver in picturesque Arvada, a Front Range city with scenic parks, shopping, dining and entertainment as well as easy access to the Rocky Mountains and many outdoor activities. Homeowners will enjoy the master plan's established resort-style amenities, including two recreation centers, which feature swim and fitness clubs with state-of-the-art workout equipment, barbeque areas and gardens. The community also offers several parks that showcase and abundance of open space, miles of hiking and biking trails, sports fields, tennis courts, children's playgrounds and picnic areas. The neighborhood is zoned for Jeffco Public Schools and walking distance to Three Creeks K-8 School.
Dallas, TXPosted by
TheStreet

RIGHT ON BRANDS ANNOUNCES NEW STORE OPENING IN AUSTIN, TEXAS AND CORPORATE UPDATE

Dallas, Texas, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on Brands, Inc.™ (OTC Pink: RTON), a developer of a broad line of hemp-based foods, beverages, tinctures, topical products and the exciting new Delta-8 product line is proud to announce that it is in agreed to negotiations for its first licensed store opening in Austin, Texas. This new store will be in North Austin off Parmer Lane and Mo Pack Expressway. Opening of the store is planned by the end of August 2021.
Home & GardenPosted by
TheStreet

Artificial Grass Brings New Life To Charming Austin Home

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas's arid climate makes synthetic grass a go-to landscaping solution for homeowners and contractors throughout the state. In such a barren landscape, pops of vibrant green turf are a welcome oasis that add aesthetic value and monetary value to any home. That's why one Austin homeowner commissioned Southern Turf Co. to install a new synthetic grass front lawn for their beautiful property. Southern Turf stepped up to the challenge and completed the project to the highest standard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy