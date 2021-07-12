Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global Food Additives Market Report 2021

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Additives Market, By Type (Acidulants, Anti-Caking Agents, Colors, Emulsifiers, Enzymes, Flavors, Hydrocolloids, Preservatives Markets, Sweeteners), By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food Additives Market is expected to undergo significant growth by 2026 owing to the growing utilization of additives in the food & beverage industry as preservative, emulsifier, flavor enhancer, sweetener and colorant.

The rising demand for packaged food and beverages due to the hectic lifestyle is also propelling the demand for food additives.Increasing disposable income coupled with rising trend of healthy eating is expected to drive the Global Food Additives Market during the forecast period. Also, the increasing focus of food and beverages companies on new flavor, variants and texture is leading to more adoption of food additives. The primary function of food additive is to prevent the spoilage and wastage of food products and thus to reduce the overall production cost.The Global Food Additives Market is segmented based on type, source, application and region Based on type, the market is segmented into the acidulants, anti-caking agents, colors, emulsifiers, enzymes, flavors, hydrocolloids, preservatives markets and sweeteners.

The sweeteners segment accounted for the largest share in the Global Food Additives Market and is expected to dominate during the forecast period as they are highly being used as a substitute of refined sugar. However, the enzymes segment is also undergoing rapid growth owing to their low cost compared to artificial chemicals.Based on application, the Global Food Additives Market is segmented into bakery & confectionery, beverages, convenience foods, dairy & frozen desserts, spices, condiments, sauces & dressings and others. The bakery & confectionary segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth during the forecast period as food additives are extensively being used in bakery items like cakes, biscuits & cookies, chocolates, sandwiches and breads. Flavor enhancers and sweeteners are common food additives used in bakery and confectionary items.Leading companies are focusing on research and development activities to bring new and innovative products which are according to the present health conscious consumers. They are also widening their production capabilities to make their strong global presence.

Some of the key players in the Global Food Additives Market are

  • BASF SE
  • Cargill Incorporated
  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Adani Wilmer Limited
  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Frutarom Industries Ltd.
  • Danisco A/S
  • Associated British Foods Plc
  • Tata & Lyle PLC
  • Royal DSM NV

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019
  • Base Year: 2020
  • Estimated Year: 2021
  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Target Audience:

  • Food additives manufacturers and suppliers
  • Types of food additives such as preservatives, sweeteners, emulsifiers, anti-caking agents, enzymes, food flavors & enhancers, food colorants, acidulants and others
  • Research organizations and consulting companies
  • Trade associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to food additives
  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
  • Industry associations
  • Market research and consulting firm

Report Scope: Global Food Additives Market, By Type:

  • Acidulants
  • Anti-Caking Agents
  • Colors
  • Emulsifiers
  • Enzymes
  • Flavors
  • Hydrocolloids
  • Preservatives Markets
  • Sweeteners

Global Food Additives Market, By Source:

  • Natural
  • Synthetic

Global Food Additives Market, By Application:

  • Bakery & Confectionery
  • Beverages
  • Convenience Foods
  • Dairy & Frozen Desserts
  • Spices
  • Condiments
  • Sauces & Dressings
  • Others

Global Food Additives Market, By Geography:

  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of APAC
  • North America
  • U. S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Rest of North America
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Iran
  • South Africa
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Colombia
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqb2zw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-food-additives-market-report-2021-301331702.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Additives#Convenience Food#Food Industry#Natural Food#Hydrocolloids#Preservatives Markets#Forecast Opportunities#Researchandmarkets Com#Bakery Confectionery#Danisco#British#Report Scope#Apac North America#E S T Office#Gmt Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Targeted Therapeutics Global Market To 2031 - Featuring Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical And Novartis Among Others

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Targeted Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report on the global targeted therapeutics market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Optical Coherence Tomography For Ophthalmology Market To Grow By $ 270.86 Mn In Health Care Equipment Industry During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Global Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market Report covering competitive analysis and the impact of COVID-19" has been added to Technavio's offering. The optical coherence tomography for the ophthalmology market is estimated to grow by USD 270.86 million during 2021-2025, progressing...
ApparelPosted by
TheStreet

Safety Apparel Market To Grow By USD 8.92 Billion|Technavio

The safety apparel market is poised to grow by USD 8.92 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities Download FREE Sample Report. The report on...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Clear Aligners Market Forecast To 2028 - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clear Aligners Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type [Polyurethane Plastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol, and Poly-vinyl Chloride], Distribution Channels, and Age" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global clear aligners market is expected to reach US$...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Food Enzymes Market Featuring Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Alticor Inc. & Associated British Foods Plc | Discover Vendor Insights | Technavio

Technavio's latest offering, Food Enzymes Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions . The food enzymes market is estimated to grow by USD 1.29 billion during 2020-2024, growing at a CAGR of almost...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 187.99 Bn Growth In Engineering Services Outsourcing Market During 2021-2025 | Analysing Growth For IT Consulting Industry | Technavio

Technavio's latest offering, Engineering Services Outsourcing Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions . The engineering services outsourcing market is estimated to grow by USD 187.99 billion during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Food Preservative Market Investment Analysis And Sales Revenue by 2031

Food Preservative Market 2021 Segments and Top Players- [DSM, BASF, Celanese, Dupont, Cornion, Galactic, Akzonobel, Kemin, NTAC, Wanglong, Kunda]. Industry analysis, growth development, and current trends depicted in the Food Preservative market report are of great help for the new industry players entering into the market. This market report delivers a complete overview of the significant factors that will impact the market growth such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the players, challenges, current trends and technological advancements. This Food Preservative market report does a thorough assessment of the market and provides insights into market evolution by studying present market scenario and future projection. This research analysis further focuses on industry volume, growth aspects and market share.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Vegan Yogurt Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | General Mills, Daiya Foods, Stonyfield Farm

The latest study released on the Global Vegan Yogurt Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Vegan Yogurt Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Fresh & Frozen Seafood Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | McCain Foods, Sahar Enterprises, Godrej Tyson Foods

The Latest released survey report on Global Fresh & Frozen Seafood Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Fresh & Frozen Seafood manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Venky's (India) Limited, Sahar Enterprises L.L.C., Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd., Al Kabeer Exports Private Limited, McCain Foods Limited., Mother Dairy Fruits & Vegetables Pvt Ltd., Gadre Marine Export Pvt. Ltd, Darshan Foods Pvt. Ltd. & Innovative Foods Ltd..
Economyatlantanews.net

Gluten-Free Bakery Food Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Freedom Foods, The Kraft Heinz, Pinnacle Foods

The Latest survey report on Global Gluten-Free Bakery Food Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Gluten-Free Bakery Food segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Genius Foods Ltd, PepsiCo, Inc., General Mills, Dr. Schär SpA, Freedom Foods Group, The Kraft Heinz Company, Gruma S.A.B. de C.V., FARMO SpA, Hain Celestial Group, Kellogg's Company, Pinnacle Foods, PaneRiso Foods, Jamestown Mills, Hero Group AG & Kelkin Ltd.
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

Making Progress In Developing Probiotic Beverages Without Animal Protein

MONTRÉAL and LAVAL, July 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - A team at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) is working on a plant-based fermented drink high in protein and probiotics. Most products enriched with probiotics and protein are made with dairy products. However, consumer demand for plant protein is growing. The nutritional value of these proteins must therefore be improved to be comparable to that of animal proteins.
Industrygetmarketreport.com

Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market 2021 Key Trends, Competitor Analysis and Research Report by 2026

Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is the latest research study published by MarketsandResearch.biz that aims to gather, record, and analyze the data for the concerns linked to the marketing of goods and services and thereby serve the global industry with an excellent market research report. The report identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights, and offers competitive intelligence. This report carries out an analysis of the growth rate and the market value of the global Micro-perforated Food Packaging industry based on market dynamics and growth-inducing factors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy