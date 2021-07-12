Worldwide Internal Combustion Engine Industry To 2028 - Featuring Scania, Hyundai Heavy Industries And Cosworth Among Others

Cancel
DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internal Combustion Engine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Fuel Type, Power Output, End-User, and Cylinders" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The internal combustion engine market is expected to grow from US $ 55,176.7 million in 2020 to US$ 73,842.5 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% during 2020-2028. Technological advancements are bringing evolution in internal combustion engines, allowing them to offer high power outputs with improved fuel efficiency. Meanwhile, the engines will continue to be vital in the development of the automotive industry. Further, they have a potential for improvement in various areas such as thermal efficiency, emissions, and electrification. The internal combustion engine allows manufacturers to produce small form factor machine or tools, for example road vehicles, lawn cutters, chainsaws, etc. which has industrial application, motorboats and ships which has marine application while heavy power output engine used in power generation.The global internal combustion engine market is segmented on the bases of fuel type, power output, end user, cylinders, and geography. Based on fuel type, the market is segmented into diesel, gasoline, and natural gas. The gasoline segment led the market in 2020. Based on power output, the internal combustion engine market is segmented into 100-300 kW, 300-500kW, 0.5-1 MW, 1-5 MW, 5-15 MW, 15-25 MW, and 25 MW and above. The 100-300 kW segment led the market in 2020. By end user, the internal combustion engine market is segmented into industrial, marine, power generation, aerospace and defense, automotive, off-road, and others. The automotive segment led the global market in 2020. Based on cylinders, the internal combustion engine market is segmented into 1, 2, 3, and 4. The 4 cylinder segment led the market in 2020. The global internal combustion engine market is segmented into five major regions- North America, Europe, APAC, the MEA, and SAM. Asia Pacific led the market in 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has severely disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing of industrial equipment. The emergence of the outbreak across the world caused lockdown in many countries, which has led the industry experts to analyze that the industry would face up to a quarter of lag in industrial equipment supply chain. The crisis is expected to create tremors through 2020 till mid-2021. The manufacturing industry is likely to pick up pace sooner as governments across the globe lifted the various containment measures steadily to revive the economy. The production of the industrial equipment is anticipated to gain pace from 2021, which is further foreseen to positively influence the industrial equipment manufacturing including internal combustion engine. Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global internal combustion engine market.
  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global automated waste collection system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Internal Combustion Engines Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinions4.5 Premium Insights4.5.1 Overview4.5.2 Transition Trends from ICE to Alternate Prolusion Engine (Electric and Fuel Cell)4.5.2.1 Trucks4.5.2.1.1 Transition to electric powertrain is happening now and at a faster pace4.5.2.1.2 Electric Truck Production Trend4.5.2.2 Busses4.5.2.2.1 Electric bus transition momentum worldwide4.5.2.3 Off-Highway Vehicle4.5.2.3.1 Mining Industry4.5.2.3.2 Agriculture4.5.3 Competitive Landscape of Transition from ICE to Alternate Propulsion System (Battery Powered and Fuel Cell)4.5.3.1 OEM Initiatives4.5.4 Recent Projects4.5.4.1 INNIO4.5.4.2 Wartsila4.5.4.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. 5. Internal Combustion Engines Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Energy - Efficient Engines5.1.2 Rise in Production of Natural Gas5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Escalating Popularity of Renewable Energy Alternatives and Technological Drawbacks in Several Countries5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Surging Adoption of Gas Powered IC Engines in Developing Countries5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Distributed Gas Generation5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Internal Combustion Engines - Global Market Analysis6.1 Global Internal Combustion Engines Market Overview6.2 Internal Combustion Engines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking 7. Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Fuel Type7.1 Overview7.2 Internal Combustion Engines Market, by Fuel Type (2020 and 2028)7.3 Diesel7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Diesel: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)7.4 Gasoline7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Gasoline: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.5 Natural Gas7.5.1 Natural Gas: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 8. Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Power Output8.1 Overview8.2 Internal Combustion Engines Market, by Power Output (2020 and 2028)8.3-300 kW8.3.1 Overview8.3.2-300 kW: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.4-500kW8.4.1 Overview8.4.2-500kW: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)8.5 0.5-1 MW8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 0.5-1 MW: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.6 1-5 MW8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 1-5 MW: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.7 5-20 MW8.7.1 Overview8.7.2 5-20 MW: Internal Combustion Engines Market Forecast and Analysis8.8 - 25 MW8.8.1 - 25 MW: Internal Combustion Engines Market Forecast and Analysis8.9 MW and above8.9.1 Overview8.9.2 MW and above: Internal Combustion Engines Market Forecast and Analysis 9. Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - End User9.1 Overview9.2 Internal Combustion Engines Market, by End User (2020 and 2028)9.3 Industrial9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Industrial: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.4 Marine9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Marine: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.5 Power Generation9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Power Generation: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.6 Aerospace and Defence9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Aerospace and Defence: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.7 Automotive9.7.1 Automotive: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.8 Off-road9.8.1 Off-road: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.9 Others9.9.1 Others: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 10. Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Cylinders10.1 Overview10.2 Internal Combustion Engines Market, by Cylinders (2020 and 2028)10.3 110.3.1 Overview10.3.2 1: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)10.4 210.4.1 Overview10.4.2 2: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)10.5 310.5.1 Overview10.5.2 3: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)10.6 410.6.1 Overview10.6.2 4: Internal Combustion Engines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 11. Internal Combustion Engines Market - Geographic Analysis 12. Internal Combustion Engines Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 13. Industry Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Initiative13.3 New Product Development 14. Company Profiles14.1 Caterpillar Inc.14.1.1 Key Facts14.1.2 Business Description14.1.3 Products and Services14.1.4 Financial Overview14.1.5 SWOT Analysis14.1.6 Key Developments14.2 Cummins Inc.14.2.1 Key Facts14.2.2 Business Description14.2.3 Products and Services14.2.4 Financial Overview14.2.5 SWOT Analysis14.2.6 Key Developments14.3 Fairbanks Morse, LLC14.3.1 Key Facts14.3.2 Business Description14.3.3 Products and Services14.3.4 Financial Overview14.3.5 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Key Developments14.4 INNIO14.4.1 Key Facts14.4.2 Business Description14.4.3 Products and Services14.4.4 Financial Overview14.4.5 SWOT Analysis14.4.6 Key Developments14.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.14.5.1 Key Facts14.5.2 Business Description14.5.3 Products and Services14.5.4 Financial Overview14.5.5 SWOT Analysis14.5.6 Key Developments14.6 MAN SE14.6.1 Key Facts14.6.2 Business Description14.6.3 Products and Services14.6.4 Financial Overview14.6.5 SWOT Analysis14.6.6 Key Developments14.7 Rolls-Royce plc.14.7.1 Key Facts14.7.2 Business Description14.7.3 Products and Services14.7.4 Financial Overview14.7.5 SWOT Analysis14.7.6 Key Developments14.8 Wartsila Corporation14.8.1 Key Facts14.8.2 Business Description14.8.3 Products and Services14.8.4 Financial Overview14.8.5 SWOT Analysis14.8.6 Key Developments14.9 YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.9.1 Key Facts14.9.2 Business Description14.9.3 Products and Services14.9.4 Financial Overview14.9.5 SWOT Analysis14.9.6 Key Developments14.10 Scania14.10.1 Key Facts14.10.2 Business Description14.10.3 Products and Services14.10.4 Financial Overview14.10.5 SWOT Analysis14.10.6 Key Developments14.11 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.14.11.1 Key Facts14.11.2 Business Description14.11.3 Products and Services14.11.4 Financial Overview14.11.5 SWOT Analysis14.11.6 Key Developments14.12 Koenigsegg Automotive AB14.12.1 Key Facts14.12.2 Business Description14.12.3 Financial Overview14.12.4 SWOT Analysis14.12.5 Key Developments14.13 Cosworth14.13.1 Key Facts14.13.2 Business Description14.13.3 Products and Services14.13.4 Financial Overview14.13.5 SWOT Analysis14.13.6 Key Developments14.14 NISSAN MOTORSPORTS INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.14.14.1 Key Facts14.14.2 Business Description14.14.3 Products and Services14.14.4 Financial Overview14.14.5 SWOT Analysis14.14.6 Key Developments 15. Appendix

