New Napco Website And Expanded Atlanta Showroom Offer An Extensive Array Of Customer Tools, Services, And On-trend Products

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

Napco, a leading source of innovative products for the floral, gift, and garden industries, has launched a new and expanded website ( napcoimports.com) and Atlanta showroom, designed to enhance the online and in- person shopping experience for wholesale customers and buyers.

The revamped website showcases the vast selection of top-quality Napco products and extensive range of user-friendly tools, services, and benefits. Napco customers visiting the new website may easily access their account details and preferences, and will also have VIP access to its newest products and latest catalogs. In addition, Napco customers can view the most recent trend reports and webinars, helping them stay a step ahead of the styles, configurations, shapes, colors, and other product features consumers are seeking. Visitors to the site can also explore new and exciting product collections via the website's virtual showroom and videos.

"The new Napco website and Atlanta showroom have been designed to further elevate the online and in-person shopping experience," said Dinesh Popat, President, BloomNet, Napco and 1-800-Flowers.com Franchising. "We encourage our Napco customers and potential new buyers to discover the many ways we can help benefit their business."

The expanded Napco showroom features over 850 new 2021 Fall and Holiday Products. From July 13 - 19, 2021, buyers can shop the Napco showroom at the Atlanta Gift Mart, located at 240 Peachtree Street N.W., Atlanta Georgia, Showroom No.: 17 C10 Building 1.

About Napco

For more than 80 years, Napco has been the go-to source for products designed to optimize sales and revenue opportunities for florists, garden centers, and other businesses. Each year, Napco introduces new and innovative wholesale items, many of which are exclusive designs. The brand's product line includes floral containers in virtually all shapes, sizes, and colors, along with decorative accents, sympathy products, garden accessories, glassware, and trend-forward products for holidays and other special occasions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005719/en/

New York City, NY
