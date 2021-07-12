Cancel
Sunnyvale, CA

GSI Technology To Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results On July 29, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications and military markets, and developer of the Gemini ® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, will announce financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's first quarter financial results and its current outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-437-2398 in the U.S. or 1-856-344-9206 for international approximately10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 1559772. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at www.gsitechnology.com.

A replay will be available from July 29, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through August 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing toll free for the U.S. 1-844-512-2921 or international 1-412-317-6671 and entering pin number 1559772. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company's investor relations website under the Events and Presentations tab.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI's resources are focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments and Gemini-I, the associative processing unit designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:Hayden IRKim Rogers385-831-7337 kim@haydenir.com

Media Relations:Finn Partners for GSI TechnologyJulie Ortega510-697-5599 gsi@finnpartners.com

Company:GSI Technology, Inc.Douglas M. SchirleChief Financial Officer408-331-9802

