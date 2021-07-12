Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers News: Kevin Durant Talks About Honoring Kobe Bryant On Team USA

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant accumulated every accolade there is as an NBA player throughout the course of his career, but perhaps what he took the most pride in is winning two Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012 as a member of Team USA. As someone who traveled the globe throughout his life, Bryant understood the importance of representing his country on the international stage and was a big reason for the Redeem Team in 2008 returning USA to greatness after winning the bronze medal in...

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Bronze Medal#Lakers News#Team Usa#The Redeem Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Warriors trade lands Jimmy Butler in Golden State

If there is one NBA team that could be looking to make a move for another star, it could be the Golden State Warriors. We have seen them do this in the past and after the season they just had, it could happen again. The Dubs have been down the past two years because of injuries and could be looking to turn it around right away.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Trade

Los Angeles Lakers legend and former team president Magic Johnson may be on vacation, but he’s still paying attention to what his old team is doing. On Thursday, the Lakers executed a major trade, acquiring Russell Westbrook and two future second-round picks from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 overall pick in tonight’s first round.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Kyle Lowry signs with Heat in piece from The Athletic

Kyle Lowry will certainly be on the radar of the Miami Heat this offseason. Most believe he will leave Toronto this offseason, but the question is where will he choose to go?. Many teams will enter the sweepstakes. Lowry is an All-Star caliber, veteran point guard who has the ability to immediately impact winning.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant On Ben Simmons In 2019: “He’s Got To Get A Jump Shot...Because If Not, He Will Regret It When His Career Is Over.’’

Ben Simmons has been under heavy scrutiny over the last few months. Since the Philadelphia 76ers suffered a shock second-round exit in the NBA Playoffs, basketball fans have questioned Simmons' ability to be a superstar in the league. The biggest complaint surrounding Simmons is his weaknesses as an offensive player. Simmons had a poor showing on the offensive end of the court during the series against Atlanta.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Rockets trade gives Eric Gordon a fresh start

The Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook before the 2020-21 NBA season began, and then they traded away James Harden in January, thus entering a new era of Rockets basketball. With young players already making a name for themselves in Houston in Christian Wood, Jae’Sean Tate, Kevin Porter Jr. and Kenyon...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Trash Talked Luis Scola In Spanish So Hard That LeBron James Had To Tell Him To Chill

Trash-talking is one of the most important aspects of basketball. Oftentimes, it isn't the performance of the player on the court, but the things he says to his opponents that help determine the outcome of the game. Basketball has seen a lot of great trash talkers over the years. But perhaps no one was more relentless in his trash-talking in the modern era than Kobe Bryant. Bryant was one of the most fiercely competitive players in NBA history. And a big part of that was his ability to trash talk and get inside his opponents' heads. But sometimes, Kobe could get carried away in what he said.
SportsCBS Sports

Team USA basketball vs. Iran score, Tokyo Olympics: Kevin Durant, United States rebound with dominant win

Team USA started off the Olympics on the wrong foot with an 83-76 loss to France, but fortunately, they managed to get back on track Wednesday. Playing against an Iranian team that was technically ahead of them in the Group A standings due to point-differential, the Americans laid the smackdown in a dominant 120-66 victory. The win gets them back to .500, but more importantly, it re-establishes Team USA as the favorites in the Olympics as a whole.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant's Story About Giannis Antetokounmpo: "He Came To Work Out With Me This Summer And He Showed Up 1.5 Hours Early. We Talked For 20 Minutes Before We Worked Out And He Whips Out A Notepad And Starts Taking Down Notes..."

Giannis Antetokounmpo learned a lot from Kobe Bryant, training with the Black Mamba on his way to becoming a 2x NBA MVP and champion. The Greek player had to work hard to reach this point, and Kobe helped him get better and improve his game. Giannis is a student of the game, and Bryant saw it firsthand when the 26-year-old started taking notes before and after practicing with the Los Angeles Lakers legend.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Kevin Durant roasts Team USA teammate, Bulls guard Zach LaVine on IG live at the Olympics

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant just won’t let his Team USA teammate and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine off the hook at the Tokyo Olympics. Durant went on Instagram live to document his Olympic experience and found LaVine as his favorite roast subject. KD poked fun at LaVine’s defense, giving Bulls head coach Billy Donovan a shoutout and a promise that he’ll have the high-flying guard finally play some defense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy