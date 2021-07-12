Cancel
Cedric the Entertainer Set to Host 2021 Emmy Awards

By Kisha Forde
Cover picture for the articleA king of comedy is marking his upcoming hosting gig as a crowning achievement. Cedric the Entertainer will undoubtedly bring the funny as the host of the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, which is set to air on September 19 on CBS. The network tapped one of its own as the master of ceremonies, as the comedian currently stars in the CBS sitcom, The Neighborhood.

