ECommerce To Emerge As Mainstream Distribution Channel In Global Automotive Aftermarket By 2025

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis , Global Aftermarket Outlook, 2021, finds that the global automotive aftermarket will gather momentum this year as a slowdown in new vehicle sales due to the impact of COVID-19 and aging vehicle parc will create more opportunities in the aftermarket space. With the availability of vaccines and lockdown lifts, the market is estimated to garner $478.8 billion by 2025from $362.21 billion in 2020, an uptick at a 5.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Additionally, while the global demand will exceed the pre-COVID levels in 2022, the market will likely increase by 7.1% in 2021, with revenues from online sales in the aftermarket estimated to grow at 14%.

China leads the world in terms of innovating with new business models for retail. Its vehicle population is currently only behind North America and is well poised to overtake it, resulting in tremendous demand potential. In Europe, EV servicing and repair is in demand, whereas, in North America, the preference for personal vehicles rather than shared mobility will promote used cars sales. In India, the vehicle Scrappage Policy announced at the beginning of 2021 could boost new vehicle sales and potentially help increase the used and remanufactured parts aftermarket.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/5y7

"As customers shifted away from using public/shared transport in 2020, sales of used cars witnessed a boom during the same period across regions, thereby presenting potential business prospects for service providers to engage with independent aftermarket manufacturer (IAM) service contracts," said Anuj Monga, Mobility Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "In addition, the increasing proliferation of alternative powertrain vehicles is creating new categories in the parts and services aftermarket and promoting newer business models for fulfillment."

Monga added: "Rising customer exposure to digital channels across lifestyle aspects will push aftermarket stakeholders to invest aggressively in digitization beyond parts retail and even workshop services. Market players should further explore building dedicated digital platforms on offline networks offering standardized quality services for a variety of vehicle types, especially in company and retail fleets."

Industry players should look into the following growth opportunities:

  • Online Sales of Replacement Parts and Accessories: To leverage the heightened exposure to their websites, marketplace and pure-play operators will need to deliver higher value to their customers by ensuring delivery and fulfillment.
  • ADAS Sensor Recalibration Services: Though most of the demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) sensor recalibration services is fulfilled at the original equipment (OE) dealerships, IAM stands a chance in the medium to long term.
  • New Product Categories: Aftermarket products and services related to health, wellness, and wellbeing present a sizeable multibillion-dollar opportunity over the next three to four years.

Global Aftermarket Outlook, 2021is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Mobilityresearch and analyses is available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Aftermarket Outlook, 2021

K61B

Contact:

Zuzana ZukarnainGlobal Corporate Communications E: zuzana.zukarnain@frost.com http://ww2.frost.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecommerce-to-emerge-as-mainstream-distribution-channel-in-global-automotive-aftermarket-by-2025-301331704.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

