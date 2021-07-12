Cancel
Gallipolis, OH

County commissioners discuss grants

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Commissioners recently approved the minutes of the July 1 meeting where they discussed grants and personnel matters.

Present during the meeting were Harold Montgomery, Eugene Greene and Jay Stapleton.

County Administrator Melissa Clark presented the Commission with the 2020 OWDA Annual Report for the county sewer systems that have OWDA Loan financing. A motion to approve the report was passed unanimously.

Grants Administrator Karen Sprague presented the Commission with Ohio Development Services Agency grant agreement form for the FY 2020 CDBG Target of Opportunity Grant for approval and signing and to request the County Auditor’s Office to create a new fund for this grant titled “B-D-20-1AY-1” (for the period of June 1, 2020 – July 31, 2022), give that grant fund number 382, and to appropriate the $218,000 grant into line items. Commissioners approved the request and signed the grant agreement as presented.

Sprague presented the Commission with the paperwork for approval of the Environmental Review Record for the following projects for which a certification of determination of subsequent exemption for a categorical exclusion project could be made: Gallia County-Public Facility Project (GCDD School Roof Replacement Project). The forms were unanimously approved. All forms were signed.

Commissioners entered into executive session with Prosecutor Jason D. Holdren, County Administrator Clark and attorney Rusty Miller (by phone) to discuss “Legal.” No action was taken after returning to regular session.

Commissioners approved the Purdue Pharma L.P. Bankruptcy Plan, as presented to the Gallia County Board of Commissioners.

DJFS Director Dana Glassburn presented the commissioners a subgrant agreement. The subgrant is made pursuant to the federal award of Adult Protective Service in the total grant amount of $113,566. Commissioners approved the agreement.

Glassburn presented a letter of resignation from Erin R. Canter and recommended the acceptance of the resignation as a caseworker for Gallia County Department of Jobs and Family Services effective July 9, 2021. Commissioners accepted the resignation.

Commissioners entered into executive session with DJFS Director Dana Glassburn to consider employment of public employees. No action was taken upon returning to regular session.

Gallia County Treasurer Steve McGhee and Auditor Larry M. Betz expressed concerns on who would be doing the reports on the Economic Relief and Recovery Act and how would they be paid. Stapleton noted all three commissioners would discuss the matter and get back with them later that afternoon after their Jail OAC meeting. No action was taken.

The commissioners and Clark met with Granger and DLZ for the Biweekly Jail OAC meeting in the Granger field office conference room.

The commission met with Treasurer McGhee and Auditor Betz. Montgomery noted the commission agrees to have Tom White to continue working with the recovery act and do the reporting. Also noting the auditor’s office will need to create the appropriate fund lines and to work with Clark on the details.

Commissioners entered into executive session to consider employment of public employees. No action was taken upon returning to regular session.

The commissioners, Clark and DLZ Ohio, Inc. held a Green Sewer 2 public informational meeting at Gallia Academy High School.

This story based upon the latest approved minutes from the Gallia County Board of Commissioners.

