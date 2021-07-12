Cancel
Thorntown, IN

Four-Semi Crash Shuts Down I-65 for 12 Hours, Kills One Driver

By Rob Connett
WIBC.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHORNTOWN, Ind. — I-65 in Boone County re-opened late Monday morning, 12 hours after a crash that killed a man. Deputy Wesley Garst with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says four semis and a car were involved in the crash on 65 Southbound near the State Road 47 exit in Thorntown. Investigators believe traffic was slow or stopped in the area because of construction, but a semi driven by 30-year-old Trever Perkins of Indianapolis did not stop, slamming into the line of traffic.

