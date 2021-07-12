Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Dr. Anwar Gargash Begins Visit To Washington, DC

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning his week-long visit to Washington, His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash highlighted the strength and continuity of the UAE-US partnership while intensifying cooperation on pressing global challenges like climate, COVID, and nuclear proliferation.

"The US and UAE are close friends and important allies who share the same outlook for a more peaceful and prosperous Middle East," said HE Dr. Gargash, diplomatic advisor to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, "The UAE will work with the US and other allies to pursue diplomatic solutions to our shared challenges."

In briefings with senior Biden Administration officials, Members of Congress, and foreign policy analysts, HE Dr. Gargash will reinforce the UAE's firm commitment to de-escalation and diplomacy in a common quest for a more peaceful and prosperous region. Now representing the UAE before a fourth US President, UAE Minister of State and Ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba will join Dr. Anwar throughout his visit.

HE Dr. Gargash and US officials will also consider ways to deepen cooperation in order to resolve conflicts and address pressing global challenges, such as climate change, global COVID-19 vaccine distribution and economic recovery efforts. Along those lines, increasing bilateral trade and investment is a key priority for the UAE, which is already the US' largest export destination in the Middle East, and a significant investor in the US.

His visit to Washington will be the first by a senior UAE diplomat since the signing of the Abraham Accords last fall, which normalized UAE relations with Israel. HE Dr. Gargash will discuss ways to strengthen and expand upon the accords with his US counterparts.

On Thursday, HE Dr. Gargash, the former UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, will speak at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Assistant Minister for Political Affairs Lana Nusseibeh will join HE Dr. Gargash at the event to announce a new diplomatic training initiative with SAIS.

Media Contact:Lamiyae Jbari ljbari@uaeembassy-usa.org 202 243 2464

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-anwar-gargash-begins-visit-to-washington-dc-301331714.html

SOURCE Embassy of the United Arab Emirates

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anwar Gargash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Middle East#Israel#Covid#Biden Administration#The United Nations#Sais
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
United Arab Emirates
Related
Washington Statemilwaukeesun.com

US, Pak National Security Advisors meet in Washington

Washington DC [US], July 30 (ANI): US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with his Pakistani counterpart Moeed Yusuf in Washington on Thursday and discussed issues regarding regional security, including the urgent need for a negotiated political settlement to the Afghan conflict. This meeting between the two NSAs holds significance...
WorldCleveland Jewish News

International delegation of ambassadors begins diplomatic visit to Israel

A delegation of foreign ambassadors to the United States and United Nations began a week-long visit in Israel on Friday, hosted by Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan and sponsored by the American Zionist Movement (AZM). Diplomats from Australia, Argentina, Bhutan, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Hungary, Kenya, Guatemala,...
Washington StateJanesville Gazette

China sends sharp-tongued diplomat as ambassador to Washington

China dispatched a veteran diplomat known for pushing back against Western criticism to serve as its next ambassador to the U.S., an appointment that suggests Beijing is bracing for a period of prolonged tension with Washington. Qin Gang, 55, who most recently served as vice foreign minister, arrived in the...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

'Sir, there is something on your chin': Moment Biden wipes his face after staffer spotted a yellow mark and handed him a note during Zoom meeting with governors

President Biden was prompted to wipe a yellow mark from his face during a Zoom meeting with western governors on Friday after a staffer handed him a note saying: 'Sir, there is something on your chin'. Biden was speaking about the responses to raging wildfires throughout the country when an...
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

NATO fighter planes intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea

July 30 (UPI) -- NATO tracked and intercepted four Russian planes, traveling without flight plans or transponder codes, over the Baltic Sea, the bloc announced on Friday. Aircraft of the Air Policing force, including Eurofighters of Spain's air force and F-35 fighter planes of Italy's based at Amari, Estonia, and Siauliai, Lithuania, scrambled to intercept two Russian Il-22PP MUTE electronic warfare reconnaissance planes, an Su-24 fighter plane and an Il-76 transport plane on Thursday.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden reads ‘Sir, there is something on your chin’ note passed to him by brave aide

Joe Biden was caught-off guard on Friday and had to be told there was something on his chin by an aide. The US president, who was in a meeting with governors and officials, received a card with a hand written note saying: “Sir, there is something on your chin”. The incident, which happened as his vice president Kamala Harris was addressing officials on the issue of wildfires, was caught on camera – and immediately went viral on social media. Mr Biden appeared to eventually remove whatever was on his chin, and was seen rubbing his face to remove the...
POTUSWashington Post

Will Trump ever be held accountable? The Justice Department just increased the odds.

Laurence H. Tribe is Carl M. Loeb University Professor emeritus and a professor of constitutional law emeritus at Harvard Law School. Donald Trump managed to evade legal accountability throughout his presidency. That might be about to change — and the newest sign comes in a brief filed by the Justice Department. It doesn’t directly address the former president, yet has ominous implications for his ability to avoid responsibility for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy