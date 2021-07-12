Shohei Ohtani will start All-Star Game as pitcher and DH thanks to MLB rule tweak

American League manager Kevin Cash is going all-in with Shohei Ohtani in the MLB All-Star Game, and Major League Baseball is letting it happen. It was announced Monday that Ohtani would serve as starting pitcher for the AL team in Tuesday’s game. Not only that, but Ohtani would also serve as the leadoff hitter in the game. This was made possible thanks to a rule change made by the league that will essentially allow the AL team to treat Ohtani as two different players.