Would-be benefactor left Christian Academy founders with vision for the future
Pastors from seven Sterling churches continue to work on establishing a Christian school despite the death of the man who apparently wanted to fund it. Rev. Mark Phillips, pastor at First Baptist Church of Sterling, said that when William Scott of Colorado Springs died on June 3, he left behind an energized group of people who had learned to work together to achieve their common goal.www.journal-advocate.com
