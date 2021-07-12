Cancel
‘Mr. Wonderful’ Paul Orndorff Has Passed Away At The Age of 71

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a post on Instagram, Travis Orndorff, the son of ‘Mr. Wonderful’ Paul Orndorff, announced that his father has passed away at the age of 71. He wrote: “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. . He is better known as “Mr. #1derful” Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy.

