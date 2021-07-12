Various News: The Rock Reveals First Look at Black Adam Costume, New Photo Gallery of Sgt. Slaughter Action Figure, WWE Playlist Looks At Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title Reign

AEW star Eddie Kingston went viral last month when, after an episode of AEW Dynamite, he grabbed a microphone and cut a promo for fans in attendance at Daily's Place. He took the opportunity to take a few shots at WWE, saying, "You saw a match between Kenny Omega and my dude, Jungle Boy, that you will not see on the other channel," he added. "You will not see legends who are respected on the other channel. You will not see people like me and my best friend (Penta) on the other channel. And you will not see the heart that everybody in that locker room has on the other channel. Ladies and gentlemen, I'm was supposed to send you home happy, but I'm speaking from my heart. The bottom line is this: We are AEW. We will see you Wednesday, and we want to hear you!"