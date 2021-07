The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 74.43 levels and traded in the range of 74.35-74.49 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.38 levels. The rupee rose against the US dollar today because banks sold the US unit likely for overseas investments into Indian companies looking to raise capital. Risk sentiment was weak due to the crackdown in China on big technology, education, and real estate companies that led to a sell-off in shares of Chinese companies listed in the US stock markets. This led to a ripple effect across asset classes in most Asian countries.