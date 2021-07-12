Cancel
YMCA of Greater Houston names new chairman of the board

By Sara Samora
Houston Business Journal
 17 days ago
The new chairman of the board is continuing his parents' legacy of serving the YMCA. One of the locations was named for his parents.

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

