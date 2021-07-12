YMCA of Greater Houston names new chairman of the board

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Leadership Montgomery County (LMC) is pleased to announce a new chairman, vice chairman, and six new board members in 2021. Brian Albert will serve as Chairman of the Board for LMC in the 2021-2022 year. Brian Albert is a Partner with The Strong Firm P.C. in The Woodlands. After graduating from American University in Washington, D.C. with a degree in Business Administration and a specialization in Finance, Brian went on to attend the University of Houston Law Center, where he served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Houston Business & Tax Law Journal. Aside from work, Brian also volunteers his time and resources in serving on various boards and committees of local organizations, including presently serving on the Board of Directors for Education for Tomorrow Alliance and The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce. Brian is an LMC Class of 2016 graduate and has served on the Board of Directors since 2017.