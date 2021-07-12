Cancel
Vicky Krieps on Cannes, Corsets and Karl Lagerfeld

By Rhonda Richford
Luxembourgish actress Vicky Krieps has kept a bit quiet since “Phantom Thread,” stepping back after her star turn in the 2017 fashion film thrust her to global stardom. That’s about to change with a trio of high-profile projects coming soon: M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old,” Netflix’s “Beckett” and Barry Levinson’s “The Survivor,” opposite Peter Sarsgaard, John Leguizamo and Danny DeVito.

